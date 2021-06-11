Aphex BioCleanse Systems Acquires BioFoam™ Business and Patented Cleaning Technology; Appoints BioFoam™ Founder and Inventor, Scott Smith, as Chief Sustainability Officer

PITTSFORD, N.Y., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. ( OTCPK: SNST ) ("Aphex" or "the Company''), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products, trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that it has acquired the business of BioFoam™ and a patented, Open-Cell Foam technology that offers advanced cleaning properties without compromising on sustainability. The acquisition bolsters the company’s product portfolio along with the built-in, BioFoam™ customer base.



Aphex has also appointed Scott Smith, the inventor of BioFoam™, as the Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer. The acquisition is one of the first of its size for the company and aligns with its vision for unlocking shareholder value and integrating its Hy-IQ® technology with proven cleaning products.

The addition of Smith, BioFoam™ customers, and patented Open-Cell Foam cleaning technology to its existing, high-performance cleaning products, solidifies Aphex as a technology leader in its field.

BioFoam™ was originally developed in 2002 for the U.S. military as a lotion-infused high surface area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin. In 2010, this technology was used by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, BioFoam™ was validated by Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (ELITE) Labs in 2018 for water sampling for pathogens.

The product line Aphex is acquiring includes BioFoam™ face shields (BioShield™), Wipes (BioWipe™), Mitts (BioMitt™), and Sponges (BioSponge™), and a Hand Sanitizer and Surface Cleaner (BioWash™). These offerings are reusable, biodegradable, and water-immersible with anti-microbial properties.

“These unique products fit perfectly with our portfolio of offerings as they align with our mission to preserve and protect human health and the environment,” said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. “The old way of sanitizing is ineffective and leaves live germs on surfaces. Our company is here to bring sanitization technology into the modern era with the best available technology. Our goal is to add shareholder value with all of our partnerships and acquisitions and there is nothing more valuable that we could have added than this game changing technology. We look forward to showcasing the true value proposition of these newly acquired assets and leveraging them to further grow our business.”

The appointment of Scott Smith as Aphex’s Chief Sustainability Officer could not have been announced at a more opportune time. Smith is an inventor on six patents and 14 patent-pending applications relating to Open-Cell Foam technology for testing and remediation of water contaminated by harmful algal blooms, bacteria, viruses, oil and chemicals. He has been a major contributor in helping clean up some of the most devastating real-world disasters with sustainable technology, and has been instrumental in helping the Union of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders & Service Technicians (UA) develop a scalable, national water sampling program with a focus on reducing the risk of infection from Legionella and other dangerous pathogens in our water systems. Smith holds degrees from Baylor University and Harvard Business School.

“From oil and chemical spills to algal blooms to COVID-19, BioFoam™ has proven to help preserve and protect human life and the environment in an efficient, sustainable, and cost effective manner,” said Smith. “Not many people, including scientists, realize that single-use paper towels, cotton rags, and typical sponges deactivate disinfectants, making the entire sanitizing process wasteful and ineffective. But our technology, when used in conjunction with disinfectants, substantially mitigates the risk of human infection from viruses, bacteria, and a myriad of other pathogens. Joining forces with Aphex’s Hy-IQ® technology is revolutionizing the industry because now we can truly meet our goal of sustainability without compromise, which means preserving and protecting human life without the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals, while protecting the environment with reusable sponges, mitts, and wipes that do not litter the environment like single-use plastics and single-use paper towels.”

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Timm, added, "Scott Smith is the only person on the planet that is uniquely qualified to fulfill this position with the understanding of environmental social governance (ESG). He has a background of knowledge and proven real-world experience, as well as an unrelenting passion that complements Aphex CEO David Weaver’s vision and I am confident that together we will be able to grow our business with our principle core value of sustainability without compromise.”

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

