Nabati Foods Expands Distribution to Asia and Beyond

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that its products are now available in Hong Kong, the Virgin Islands, and Hawaii.



Nabati Foods dairy-free chocolate cheesecake will be available in Natures Village in Hong Kong, a health food and lifestyle chain that has seven locations in the metro Hong Kong area, which is home to 7.6 million people. Google trends indicate a more than 250% increase in searches for “vegan” in Hong Kong in the last five years. The total “flexible vegetarian population in Hong Kong is estimated at nearly 24%, according to a 2019 report from Statista.

“We are on a mission to lead the evolution of food, and that means expanding our geographic footprint beyond North America,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “We’re thrilled to partner with such a strong, well established, healthy living brand like Natures Village to make our debut in the lucrative Asian market.”

Nabati Foods’ dairy free cheesecakes are also now available at Quality Food St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and at Down to Earth locations across Hawaii.

Nabati Foods products are made with whole, natural ingredients and are kosher, vegan, and do not contain refined sugar or GMOs.

“Nabati Foods remains committed to ensuring our production processes and supply chain is created with sustainability and environmental health and wellness in mind,” Yehya said. “We look forward to these new opportunities to share our vision of healthy mouthwatering meals that bring people together from the tropical waters of the Atlantic, to the sunshine in the Pacific, and to the kitchen tables in bustling Hong Kong.”

Nabati Foods products are now available in more than 700 stores in the U.S. in addition to the new locations in Hong Kong, Hawaii, and St. Croix.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

