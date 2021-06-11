Accessibility Testing Market to hit $606.46 Million by 2027; Straits Research

Pune, India, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Straits Research has recently added a new report on the accessibility testing market which estimates the market valuation for accessibility testing will cross US$ 606.46 Million by 2027. The high concentration of established enterprises in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada is projected to drive the accessibility testing service market. At present, a number of enterprises are trying to sustain the intense competition and developing innovative automation technologies to expand their customer base, including people with disabilities.

Further, the growing geriatric population most likely to suffer from these complications is another vital boost to the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has modified the way we function. Isolation and Stay-Put Orders have pushed the general populace to adopt a digitally-dependent lifestyle. On the other side, had a beneficial impact on the demand for usability research. The download of mobile applications and the use of web-based devices increased significantly in 2020 and 2021, according to data obtained from our resources. In 2020, 218 billion mobile apps will be downloaded, up from 204 billion in 2019

The dominance of Mobile Application Segment Due to Rising Smartphone Penetration



The mobile application is expected to account for a significant market share as a result of the rising penetration of mobile devices across the globe. Thus, along with the increasing growth of mobile phones, technology providers are focusing on implementing improved accessibility software for differently-abled individuals. For instance, in May 2019, RAZ Mobility, a mobile assistive technology provider, announced the launch of Lucia phone. It is a basic mobile phone designed to address the unique requirements of people who have vision or hearing impairments.

Why should Businesses select Accessibility Testing?

- To make the website easily accessible for users with challenges or disabilities

- To attract the users and increase the company market share

- To be accessible for users with low-bandwidth

- To make the website and the information available for the users across regions

North America and Europe to Come-up As a Dominating Region in Accessibility Testing Market

The growing demand for agile and Devops test automation, as well as the high demand for usability testing to enhance user experience, are expected to drive market growth in this field. According to the Capgemini study, 77 percent of North American organizations are transitioning to cloud-based software, and 60 percent of their primary respondents see model-based analysis as a possible field growth. Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in the accessibility testing market on account of the increasing prevalence of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) due to a rapidly aging population.

