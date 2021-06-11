NSAV Approves Enhanced 10 Year Anti-Reverse Split Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

London, England, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has approved an enhanced amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, which would prevent NSAV from enacting a reverse stock split for a period of 10 years. The amended articles will be filed with the state of Colorado next week. The Company believes this amendment should finally put an end to all rumors that NSAV will reverse split its shares.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “Since I took over NSAV more than five years ago, I have stated publicly countless times, that I would never reverse split our shares and I haven’t. With this enhanced amendment, all of our loyal current and future shareholders can put their minds at ease that NSAV won’t enact a reverse split for at least a decade.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

