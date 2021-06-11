Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032837/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $669.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

- The Scanning Electron Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$669.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$817.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

- Electronics & Semiconductors Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR

- In the global Electronics & Semiconductors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$688.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$547.7 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

FEI

Hitachi High-Technologies

JEOL Ltd

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscience Instruments

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Tescan Orsay Holding

Thermo Fisher Scientific







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics &

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronics &

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automobiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automobiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Scanning Electron Microscopes

by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Scanning Electron Microscopes

by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel,

Electronics & Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Automobiles and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Scanning

Electron Microscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Automobiles and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032837/?utm_source=GNW



