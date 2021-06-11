Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 192.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment market accounted for US$ 126.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 192.9 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The inflammation of the meninges is known as meningitis. The three membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord are known as the meninges. When the fluid covering the meninges becomes infected, meningitis may develop. Viruses, fungi, and bacteria are the most common causes of meningitis. If left untreated, the disease can be fatal, so prompt treatment is needed to keep it under control. Each form of meningitis has a different cause, but they all have the same symptoms.. Noninfectious meningitis is caused by a physical injury or another disease rather than an infection. HIV, tuberculosis, and some illnesses may also cause meningitis.

Global Meningitis Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By Type (Fungal, Viral and Bacterial), By Diagnostic Test (Lateral Flow Assay, PCR Assay, Latex Agglutination Tests, Elisa Tests AND Culture Tests), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, AND Middle East & Africa)

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. launched 16S Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) bacterial meningitis test for the diagnosis of meningitis.

In 2018, Fast Track Diagnostics entered into partnership with University of Liverpool to create a commercial blood test to enhance the management and diagnosis of meningitis in patients.

In 2015, HiberGene Diagnostics received CE mark approval for its HG Meningococcus, a rapid test for the diagnosis of bacterial meningitis.

Analyst View:

The growing prevalence of meningitis, as well as increased efforts to tackle the disease, such as efforts to minimize the disease's incidence and better control the disease, are driving the global meningitis diagnosis and treatment market. Over the forecast period, growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic services, especially for chronic diseases, is expected to be a major driver of the global meningitis diagnosis and treatment market. Growing investments in R&D for effective diagnosis and treatment of such a critical disease, as well as an increase in the number of cases of meningitis, are expected to propel the market forward. Other factors driving market growth include the introduction of new technologies and products, as well as the continued expansion of the medical device industry.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market is segmented based on the type, diagnostic test, end-use, and region.

By type, the Meningitis diagnosis and treatment Market is segmented into fungal, bacterial and viral.

By diagnostic tests, the market is segmented in lateral flow Assay, PCR Assay, latex agglutination tests, ELISA tests and culture tests

By End-use, the Meningitis diagnosis and treatment Market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

By region, the Meningitis diagnosis and treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global Meningitis diagnosis and treatment market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd. (FTD) – Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., IMMY, BioFire Diagnostics, Nanosphere (Luminex Corporation), Seegene Inc., Qnostics, ELITechGroup, and Abbott Laboratories. To meet the needs of their customers, these industry leaders are launching new goods. To broaden their customer base and strengthen their market presence, global players are entering new markets in emerging regions.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

