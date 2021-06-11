Inmar Intelligence Launches New Data Security Platform, AutoSentinel™

Winston-Salem, NC, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven, technology-enabled services company, announced today the launch of its new data security platform AutoSentinel™. Designed specifically for the evolving data needs of the automotive industry, AutoSentinel leverages Inmar Intelligence’s 20 years of experience managing the most strictly regulated customer health data protected under HIPAA on behalf of national, regional and independent retail pharmacies.

In today’s connected world, knowing that one’s data is protected is a growing concern, particularly in the automotive industry. According to the Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity Report 2021, the rising number of connected vehicles is leading to increased vulnerabilities and entry points for hackers to leverage -- more than 200 automotive cyber incidents were publicly reported in 2020 alone. AutoSentinel ensures that next-level safety measures are taken with multi-level security design to keep its users safe when using the platform. Additional layers of security are implemented with the use of Blockchain technology, where Driver, Vehicle Service and Connected Car data are partitioned vertically and horizontally to allow for fine-grained access control down to the cell level.

AutoSentinel is built upon the foundation of Inmar’s Retail Cloud – a technical architecture designed to provide the flexibility, security, control and scalability needed to complement retailers’ technology roadmap. At the center of Retail Cloud is its exclusive data intelligence platform, ShopperSync™, which mobilizes SKU-level transaction data and other shopping-related behaviors sourced from point-of-sale systems and consumer touchpoints for personalization and activation across the marketing portfolio.

“We are pleased to launch the AutoSentinel platform for the automotive industry, showcasing our years of data protection and security knowledge,” said Rob Weisberg, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Inmar Intelligence. “Inmar Intelligence has over 20 years of experience managing and protecting client data in full compliance with data privacy and security laws including PCI, GDPR, AMLD, CPRA/CCPA and HIPAA. We’re applying those learnings to meet the evolving data privacy and security needs of the Automotive Industry.”

