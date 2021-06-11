Shay “Your Love Diva” Levister of Shay Better LLC Announces Elite Love Coaching Program “Boss Diva University”

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a like-minded partner that understands you from within is a challenging task in today’s day and age. However, nothing should come in the way of love and that’s why love coaching programs are a great way to find your soulmate. Shay “Your Love Diva” Levister of Shay Better LLC, an Elite Love Coaching brand, offers a signature coaching program “Boss Diva University”. The Boss Diva University is a high-profile and high caliber-program that is reserved for highly successful women who are willing to commit 12-weeks and make a substantial investment in themselves to attract their soulmate in 30 days.



Shay Levister, known as “Shay Your Love Diva™,” is a Certified Love Transformer®, international best-selling author, founder of Shay Better LLC and world-renowned speaker with a thriving coaching practice that helps high-end singles all around the world. Apart from being a “Certified Love Transformer®”, Shay is also a Master Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) practitioner. Shay’s “Boss Diva University” program is designed exclusively for elite and successful single women who refuse to settle when it comes to attracting the love of their lives.

What is The “Boss Diva University”?

The “Boss Diva University” is Shay “Your Love Diva” Levister’s exclusive dating program that is reserved for highly successful women who are looking to attract a high-value man who is “F'd” up: fun, faithful, and wants forever to love her soul without all of the confusion and disappointment that often comes with dating. Many of Shay's clients refer to her as the “Hitch" for powerful women and rave that Shay's techniques significantly decreases the chances of attracting the wrong person or getting a divorce.

Shay's proprietary techniques combine the science of attraction, with the law of attraction, the art of conscious dating, and feminine activation. Shay's program is designed to provide an unparalleled love manifestation and attraction experience that has the potential to change peoples’ lives forever.

With a 98% success rate and unique methods tailored specifically to each individual, the “Boss Diva University” program helps clients save money, time, and heartache as they FastTrack creating a life that is fulfilling in all areas of life: health, career, spiritual and love. Shay believes that when people are properly love-aligned, they can create better relationships and attract their soulmates. Over the course of her career, Shay has helped hundreds of women manifest and attract the life partner of their dreams.

Who Is This Program for?

The “Boss Diva University” program by Shay “Your Love Diva” Levister is exclusively designed to guide women to their destination if attracting love by providing them all the tools and support that will ensure their success. Most successful women have a hard time in their personal relationships because the dating game is much different for accomplished women and they have a lot more to lose. Many of these women have type-A personalities and are often referred to as intimidating. They seem to attract men whom they either have to compete with or take care of. Their career is already demanding, they do not need drama or stress in their love lives and often do not have time to figure it out.

Relying on one's masculine energy in order to be successful at work is often draining. These powerful ladies frequently desire a safe space where they can trust that their partner has their back and will provide a safe space for her to let go and be vulnerable.

There are various aspects that one should consider while opting for the “Boss Diva University” program. Some of the criteria to find if this program is right for you are –

• You desire to meet your soulmate within 1 year or desire to start a family within two years.

• You’re a leader in your career & gross $100K+ annually.

• You’re serious about transforming your love life and entire life.

• You’re positive, open-minded & work well with others.

• You’re willing to invest time, money, and effort in your own self-improvement.

Why Work with a Certified Love Coach?

First know that not only is Shay a Master Certified Love Coach, but she's also a Certified Love Transformer® who has earned the title because she is the only person on the planet whose courses combine the science of attraction, with the law of attraction, the art of conscious dating and feminine activation and who has also conducted an experiment on herself of going on over a hundred dates in three months, interviewing four thousand men, women and couples and reading hundreds of relationship, psychology, and human behavior books in order to master the formula for capturing a man's heart and attracting your romantic best friend. Shay has studied attracting high-value men and attraction for almost two decades and has a set of specialized skills that can help any woman no matter her age, number of children, previous marriage status, or looks, attract fulfilling love.

Working with a Certified Love Transformer® and experienced love coach like Shay has several advantages and benefits. Some of them are -

• Personalized Service

Shay’s highly personalized approach helps guide people through the specific steps to not only prepare for but also attract the person they want to spend the rest of their life with. ​

• Proprietary Methodology

Another reason to work with Shay is her scientific-based approach that is designed to heal, adapt and evolve people into the truest and greatest version of themselves. Combining all of the wisdom, intuition, training, and research data she has gained from her experience, training, and research, Shay offers best-in-class, personalized love strategies.

• Love Coaching from The Inside Out

Being a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programmer (NLP), Shay can guide people through a series of personalized journeys designed to remove any limiting beliefs, heal and eliminate any conscious and subconscious love blocks and/or traumas that prevent people from receiving the one true love they desire and deserve.

Conclusion

Boss Diva University is a great way for highly successful & elite women to find their soulmates. Shay “Your Love Diva” Levister and her highly successful love strategies have helped hundreds find true love. Users can enroll in Shay’s programs via a simple application process. With the “Boss Diva University” program, users can balance their feminine energy and career life and make room for love.

