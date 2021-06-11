Holiday Inn Club Vacations Wins 11 ARDA Awards at Annual Gala

ORLANDO, FLA., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced it won 11 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards, which recognizes the top resorts, team members and projects leading the timeshare industry. This year, the ARDA Awards were presented during the organization’s annual conference, Timeshare Together, which took place at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.



“Winning multiple ARDA Awards is truly a testament to our caring, courageous and creative team members, who embraced our core values and overcame countless challenges,” said Tom Nelson, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “From keeping owners, guests and employees informed and engaged during a time of extreme uncertainty to safely reopening our properties and welcoming families back to travel, the entire Holiday Inn Club Vacations team worked tirelessly to ensure we came out of this pandemic stronger than ever. It’s an honor to lead this team, and I could not be prouder of everything accomplished in 2020.”



The Company’s award recipients include teams and individuals from a variety of departments, such as sales, marketing, construction and design, IT, brand and creative, HR and resort operations. Additionally, large-scale and cross-functional projects, including the Club member preview event for Night of a Million Lights at Give Kids The World Village and New Orleans Resort redesign, were recognized. In total, Holiday Inn Club Vacations received 11 ARDA Awards:

Valerie Henry – Marketing Management Leader

– Marketing Management Leader Reservations Team – Marketing Team

– Marketing Team Christopher Holland – Marketing Individual

– Marketing Individual Robert Guzman – Salesperson: Traditional Line

– Salesperson: Traditional Line Ben Henderson – Creative Services Professional

– Creative Services Professional Ashley Fraboni – Internal Communications Professional

– Internal Communications Professional David Day and Team – Technology Project Team

– Technology Project Team Zach Rebert – Resort General Manager

– Resort General Manager Night of a Million Lights Preview Event – Special Event: Owner/Guest or Employee

– Special Event: Owner/Guest or Employee Safety Check Program – Employee Engagement or Communications Campaign

– Employee Engagement or Communications Campaign New Orleans Resort – Refurbishment: Common Area

Holiday Inn Club Vacations is growing and currently looking to add hundreds of new team members. For more information on open positions across the Company, visit hicv.com/careers.



About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.



Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.



Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans the Eastern and Central United States, with a growing presence in desirable Western U.S. destinations. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.