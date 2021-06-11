Minister Eriksen Søreide, Deputy Minister Ryabkov, and Deputy Secretary Hicks to Keynote 2021 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 22-24, 2021, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host its biennial International Nuclear Policy Conference virtually, including keynote addresses from:



Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway

Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense



Other speakers include: Izumi Nakamitsu, UN-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs; Bishop Garrison, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Harry Harris, former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and Maleeha Lodhi, former UN Representative for Pakistan.

The full conference agenda can be viewed here.

All panels will be virtual this year and viewable on the online conference platform. Follow the Carnegie Endowment Nuclear Policy Program on Twitter at @carnegienpp and #NukeFest for the latest updates and announcements.

Register for a complimentary press pass to the Nuclear Policy Conference here.

Please direct any media inquiries to Clarissa.Guerrero@ceip.org.

This conference is made possible through the generous support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a nonpartisan foreign policy think tank with centers in Washington, D.C., Moscow, Beirut, Beijing, Brussels, and New Delhi. In an increasingly crowded, chaotic and contested world and marketplace of ideas, the Carnegie Endowment offers decisionmakers global, independent, and strategic insight and innovative ideas that advance international peace.