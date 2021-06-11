Logiq Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Units and Filing of Final Prospectus In Canada

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (“Logiq” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced initial public offering (the “Offering”) in Canada of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$3.00 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of C$5,000,000 and up to a maximum of C$10,000,000, in connection with obtaining a receipt for filing a final long form prospectus dated June 9, 2021 in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec (the “Prospectus”).



Each Unit will consist of one share of common stock of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one common stock purchase warrant of the Company (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$3.50 for a period of 36 months following completion of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted by Research Capital Corporation as the lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”).

The Company has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the number of Units (and/or the components thereof) sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for development of additional data analytics tools, sales generation and marketing, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is currently expected to be on or about June 17, 2021, or on such date as the Agent and the Company may agree upon, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the final approval of the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) in Canada.

The Company has received conditional approval to list its common stock, including the common stock being distributed under the Prospectus, the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, any common stock and Warrant Shares issued upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and upon exercise of the Agent’s compensation options as described in the Prospectus, on the NEO under the symbol “LGIQ”. Upon listing on the NEO after meeting all listing conditions, Logiq’s common stock would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ.

The Units are to be sold on a "best efforts" basis through the Agent in Canada by way of the Prospectus, and in other jurisdictions outside of Canada. The securities described in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and under the securities laws of any applicable state. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business segment provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features. In its AppLogiq business segment, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq offers hyper-local food delivery services.

For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. In particular, and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding Logiq’s proposed NEO listing, the closing of the Offering, and its initial public offering of Units in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. There can be no assurance that Logiq will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its common stock on the NEO or that its application for listing will be approved.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the initial public offering, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements" and “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus, as well as other risks described in Logiq’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Logiq’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, President

Logiq, Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

