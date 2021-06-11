Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), to Participate in Panel Discussion about Challengers at CogX Festival 2021

Radnor, PA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, will speak at the CogX Festival 2021. She will be participating in a panel discussion entitled, “When the challenged become the challengers,” which will take place on June 14, 2021 at 4pm BST. Sidhu joins other visionaries such as Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Dr. Werner Vogels, CTO, Amazon and Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF, at the global leadership summit, which will address the question, ‘How do we get the next 10 years right?’

“I am delighted to be speaking at the upcoming CogX Festival 2021,” stated Sidhu. “The audience will have the opportunity to learn about significant topics that are impacting communities both today and tomorrow from some of the most renowned individuals in the world. I look forward to sharing insight into how BM Technologies (BMTX) is creating a new banking experience for millions of consumers and why focusing on financial empowerment and inclusivity are both so important to our mission.”

Sidhu’s session will focus on how fintech is disrupting banking. The other panelists will be Sujata Bhatia, Chief Operations Officer at Monzo and Charlotte Crosswell, Fintech Non-Executive Director.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. It has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), through which it serves approximately one in every three college students in the U.S. BM Technologies (BMTX) also expanded its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY and executed an agreement with Google to introduce digital banking accounts, which will be available to its student customers.

The company went public this year and is being traded under the fintech stock ticker symbols BMTX and BMTX.W. It became one of the first publicly-traded neobanking fintechs and one of the first de-SPACs of 2021. With approximately two million accounts, BM Technologies (BMTX) is EBITDA-positive. Its low-cost distribution and profitable model continue to set it apart from other neobanking fintechs in the market.

The CogX Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Transformational Technology will be taking place both physically in London and virtually from June 14, 2021 to June 16, 2021. Leaders across many industries will come together to discuss innovation, leadership, diversity and inclusion and climate change, among other important topics.

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W)—fomerly known as BankMobile— is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

