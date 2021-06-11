Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

11 June 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 11 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 286,885 Ordinary shares at a price of 129.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 143,823,374 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.









For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803



