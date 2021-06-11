Extended Stay America Shareholders Vote to Approve Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and, together with ESA, “Extended Stay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAY) today announced that preliminary results show holders of a majority of its shares have voted in favor of the previously announced amended merger agreement under which the company will be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital for $20.50 per paired share in cash.



The results of the vote are preliminary and are subject to certification by the independent inspector of election. Extended Stay intends to disclose the final voting results on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities Exchange and Commission as soon as possible following such certification.

The closing is currently scheduled for June 16, 2021.

About the Company

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 652 hotels. ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 564 hotels and approximately 62,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 88 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

