Crest+Oral-B, The Smile Generation, and PDS Foundation to Host Webinar on the Relationship Between Oral Health and Brain Health

Irvine, CALIF., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Crest®+Oral-B® and The Smile Generation®, the Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation will host a webinar focused on the connection between oral health and brain health. The event, “Oral-Systemic Health: The Link Between Periodontal Disease and Brain Health,” will feature Steven Masley, MD, a fellow-certified physician, nutritionist, author, speaker, and award-winning patient educator whose research focuses on the impact of lifestyle choices on heart health, brain function, and aging, with Anne O. Rice, RDH, a fellow with the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Brain Longevity Specialist with the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, and Katie McCann Lee, DDS, a PDS-supported multi-practice owner dentist with a passion for oral-systemic health and clinician education. The event will be moderated by Daniel Burke, Chief Enterprise Strategy Officer at PDS.

The webinar will cover topics such as the link between oral health and systemic health, particularly as it relates to brain conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Research has shown that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Diseases of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, oral cancer, and more. Attendees will learn how good oral health can help mitigate and/or reduce the risks of deteriorating brain health.

“Studies have shown that Alzheimer’s patients with periodontal disease declined more rapidly with their condition than those who did not have periodontal disease,” says Dr. McCann. “ Additionally, research published in Alzheimer's Research and Therapy showed that patients with chronic gum inflammation lasting longer than ten years were 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Because of this, maintaining good oral health is essential for both Alzheimer’s patients and for reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The webinar will also include discussion topics on the ways medical and oral healthcare providers can better collaborate on behalf of patients to ensure better health outcomes at lower costs, and how to overcome the hurdles in the healthcare system that currently prevent full collaboration between dental and medical professionals.

“Dental clinicians play an essential role in providing patients with comprehensive healthcare,” says Rice. “It is important to open the lines of communication between dental and medical professionals, so we can reduce the risks of deteriorating brain health. This includes continued education for dentists and brain health experts on the implications oral health may have on systemic health.”

The event takes place on Friday, June 25 at 9:00 AM PST and will offer 1.5 continuing education (CE) credits to attendees. Click HERE to register for this exciting event.

###

About Pacific Dental Services® Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health, by improving oral health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. In order to achieve the Foundation’s vision of a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a dental home, the Foundation positively enhances the lives of those in need, and in turn those who serve. Through its four main programs, special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships, international service trips, and mobile dental clinics, the Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the country and around the globe.

For more information, visit www.pdsfoundation.org.

Facebook: @pdsfoundation

Twitter: @pdsfoundation

Instagram: @pdsfoundation

About The Smile Generation®

The Smile Generation is a referral service that connects patients with trusted dentists and offers financial options that help patients afford the care they want and need. The Smile Generation network spans more than 800 dental offices in 23 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®.

For more information, visit us at www.smilegeneration.com

Facebook: @smilegen

Instagram: @smilegeneration

Twitter: @smilegen

YouTube: @smilegenerationTV

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.