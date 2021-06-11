Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

                Date        11 June 2021

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 10 June 2021, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain directly and indirectly holds 1.455.891 shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank equivalent to 5.01% of the banks share capital.


