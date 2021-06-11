Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date 11 June 2021
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 10 June 2021, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain directly and indirectly holds 1.455.891 shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank equivalent to 5.01% of the banks share capital.
