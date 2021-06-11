Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability, today announces the resignation of two directors, Paul Fairbridge and Debra Williams, effective immediately. Both Paul and Debra have been dedicated and helpful in their roles on the Board of Directors for the Company for many years prior to their decision to step away due to personal reasons.



Paul Fairbridge helped guide the Company through some very challenging years. Now that the Company is sufficiently financed and profitable, Paul is comfortable to leave his job as Chairman of Visionstate to pursue his objectives of retiring and travelling more. A personal friend of Mr. Putters, and a retired executive with Ivanhoe Cambridge, one of the largest shopping centre operators in Canada, Paul is keen to watch his investment in the Company grow from the sidelines.

Debra Williams contributed to the growth of Visionstate in significant ways over the course of several years, including introducing and managing the first casino installment deal for Visionstate’s core WANDA™ product. A master at managing deployment along with customer service, Debra has decided to spend more time with her family, especially her three young grandchildren. A large investor in Visionstate, Debra will closely follow the Company’s progress.

John Putters, President and CEO, commented: “While news of departures is never welcomed, management also has the opportunity to make room for other talent to step in when Directors move on to pursue other passions. I cannot begin to explain how honoured we have been having these talented individuals assist Visionstate for so many years. Everyone at Visionstate sincerely thanks both Paul and Debra and wishes them good health and happiness always. We, in turn, are now looking at recruiting a new board member to provide bench-strength that will help take the Company into the next chapter.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact:

Visionstate Corp. CHF Capital Markets Website: www.visionstate.com John Putters, CEO Perry Rapagna, Manager,

Corporate Development Twitter: @visionstate (780) 425-9460 (416) 868-1079 x230 Facebook: @visionstate jputters@visionstate.com perry@chfir.com LinkedIn:@VisionstateCorp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.