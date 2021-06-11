GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BETA VERSION OF ITS BEYOND BLOCK PAY DIGITAL WALLET

New York, NY, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the beta version of its digital wallet “Beyond Block Pay” should be available on Monday morning, June 14, 2021 to anyone who is interested in establishing a Beyond Block Pay account. The new website address will be announced by the Company on Monday, June 14th..



Through GTII’s agreement with Alt5 Sigma, Inc. (“Alt5”), the Beyond Block Pay digital wallet and the launch of its crypto currency exchange Beyond Blockchain is intended to enable customers to trade cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether), tokens, FX, commodities (physical gold and silver), and other assets, such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art, through the Company’s digital assets platform. As was previously announced, the Company acquired an original Picasso etching to begin the formation of its planned digital fine arts and collectibles platform. The work, entitled ‘Quatre femmes nues et tete sculptee’ was executed in 1934 on Montval laid paper and published by A. Vollard, Paris, in 1939 (the “Picasso Etching”). Also, in early June, the Company completed another fine arts collectible purchase, ‘Bianca Jagger – Birthday Party at Studio 54’ a gelatin silver print, taken in 1977. These two acquisitions, in conjunction with GTII’s partnership with Cavalier Galleries, have formed the basis of what we hope will be a significant digital arts portfolio that could appeal to both classic and contemporary fine art collectors.

The technologies being provided through GTII’s agreement with Alt5 will house any tokenized and fractionalized assets that the Company may distribute to its shareholders.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII commented “We are very pleased that we are close to making available the beta version of our Beyond Block Pay digital wallet, which will serve as the entry point to the Company’s digital assets platform. We look forward to advancing the roll-out of our platform and enhancing its functionality as we prepare to include our fine arts digital assets on the platform.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

