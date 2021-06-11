Nova Leap Health Corp. Closes CAD$5.5 Million Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or the “Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, is pleased to announce it closed its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on May 31, 2021 and June 3, 2021 (the “Offering”), through the issuance of 7,638,888 common shares (the “Common Shares”) for gross proceeds of CAD$5,499,999.36 on June 11, 2021.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period until October 12, 2021. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 323,112 Common Shares. The Company’s material change report in relation to the insiders’ participation in the Offering will not have been filed at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering as participation was not known at that time. The Company paid cash finder’s fees of CAD$129,009.59 which was equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised through certain brokers.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for acquisition and expansion purposes.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South-Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

For further information:

Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA

Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp.

T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

E:cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

