Public health units, private organizations, collaborate in the fight against COVID-19 variants in Peel region by setting a vaccination record

Brampton, ON, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a team of clinical staff from the Grey Bruce Health Unit attended the Hockey Hub mass vaccination centre at the CAA Centre in Brampton to support in the fight against the Delta variant that is spreading in the region. Through collaboration among Peel Public Health and Grey Bruce Health Unit, the site is on track to set a daily record for an 8-hour shift of 6,300 vaccinations.

Bruce Power and a coalition of organizations, unions and businesses came together to establish the hub in collaboration with the Region of Peel to provide the region greater capacity to deliver more vaccines in the race against the COVID-19 variants. Bruce Power also supported the establishment of three Hockey Hubs operated by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

“The tremendous effort and collaboration between public health, Ontario’s business community, and all levels of government has been truly outstanding,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Operational Services and co-chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council. “Bruce Power is proud to stand alongside so many businesses that have leveraged their resources and logistical expertise, to support in the province’s vaccination efforts.”

The Hockey Hub vaccination model was developed by Grey Bruce’s top doctor, Dr. Ian Arra, and developed at the Grey Bruce Health Unit. Clinical staff from Grey-Bruce were on hand to support site vaccinations and share successful processes to administer vaccines to large numbers of clients using the model.

“This Hockey Hub model ensures we can deliver the greatest number of vaccines in the shortest period of time,” said Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health, Grey Bruce Health Unit. “This system has proven to be an effective tool in the management of the pandemic, locally and across the province.”

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Region of Peel Medical Officer of Health, is grateful for the collaboration with the Grey Bruce Health Unit and the many organizations who came together to support the hub.

“This facility has the capacity to deliver thousands of daily vaccines, which will be critical as we push towards widespread two-dose coverage in aiming to end the acute phase of the pandemic in Peel and all of Ontario,” said Dr. Loh.

In early May, Bruce Power brought together a coalition of businesses, unions and organizations who have provided financial, logistical and volunteer support for the set-up and operation of the facility. These Sponsor Partners include:

Alectra Utilities

BWXT

CGI Inc.

E.S. Fox

EMC a Day & Zimmerman Company

Energy Solutions

Framatome

Kinectrics

Greater Toronto Airports Authority

LifeLabs

LiUNA

Maple Leaf Foods

Nordion

Nuclear Promise X

SNC-Lavalin

Provincial Building and Trades Council of Ontario

Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Power Workers’ Union

Society of United Professionals





In addition to the Sponsor Partners, others have provided support with both the volunteer program and supporting individual immunization days. These organizations include the CAA Club Group, Canadian Union of Skilled Workers (CUSW), Capital Power, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC), Desjardins Group, Fujitsu, NTT Data Canada, Promation Nuclear, Rycom, SCI Group Inc., TC Energy, and Xerox.

The Hockey Hub relies heavily on the contributions of the many volunteers who have come forward, and organizations that have coordinated volunteer efforts, including Bird Construction, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, Khalsa Aid Canada, Levitt-Safety, PTAG, and Plan Group.

The Peel Region Hockey Hub at the CAA Centre in Brampton is open to the public, and residents 12+ can book their appointment through the provincial booking system.

For an overview of the Hockey Hub model in the Grey-Bruce region, click here.

