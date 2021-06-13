Welcome to Binamon: A Gaming Universe of NFT Digital Monsters on BSC

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binamon is an NFT and blockchain-backed gaming metaverse where users can enjoy collecting digital monsters and have fun in battle royales using them. Contrary to collectable card games’ norm of leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, Binamons live on the Binance Smart Chain.



The platform has several admirable gaming modes, ranging from collecting Binamons, Battle rounds and Multiplayer. Moreover, users can stake their NFT Binamons to earn mouth-watering returns. Gaming on blockchain technology with NFTs has never been more fun and easier than it is with Binamon.

The Binamon universe has its native token, the $BMON BEP-20 token. Minting $BMON generates the BEP 721 NFT Binamons that gamers can battle with via smart contracts dubbed Booster.

A Metaverse of Digital Monsters

Living on the Binance Smart Chain, NFT Binamons are digital monsters that come in different characters, including Attack, Element, Class and Hompower. Each Binamon character harbours its power and resiliency within the game. Additionally, the characteristics determine both the intrinsic and market value of a digital monster.

Binamon the game uses Epic Games’ AI graphics technology, Unreal Engine . A die-hard gamer that acknowledges the engine is quite familiar with titles like Fortnite, The Last of US Ⅱ, Call of Duty Black Ops Ⅲ, Street Fighter V and Final Fantasy Ⅶ(The Remake).

The Binamon mobile app will offer gamers a digital wallet to hold their $BMON tokens. The wallet facilitates a P2P marketplace for investors who prefer to trade their tokens across the metaverse. You can also use the mobile app to monitor the number of tokens you own, not leaving behind $BMON transactions.

Battle with NFT Binamons and Earn $BMON

As mentioned earlier, these NFTs are acquired via minting the $BMON token. The process brings forth 3 Binamons that are distinct in both powers and features. Probability calculations are the determinant factor to separate the features of the Binamons after the minting process is done.

You can wage your $BMON tokens to battle other users in a winner takes all battle mode. A dismal percentage of the tokens will be burned during matches while smart contracts oversee matches. If you are worried that you cannot punch above your weight class, do not panic; matches are set up with Binamons of the same class.

Binamon Tokenomics

Since the platform works on the BSC, below is the breakdown of how its tokens are distributed;

Token Ticker- $BMON

Total $BMON supply- 300 Million

The initial number of $BMON in circulation- 150 Million

Initial Market Capitalization- 7500 BNB

Total Market Cap(Diluted)- 15000 BNB

Seed Round Participation totals- 1500 BNB

Presale Participation totals- 2500 BNB



The sales round dates and numbers are as follows;

During the seed round, the token’s price stood at 0.0000283 BNB. It took place on June 12th at 18:00 UTC.

The presale round is set to go down on June 14th at 15:00 UTC, with the token’s price valued at 0.00003846 BNB.

Binamon plans to use the funds reaped from the sales in the following manner,

20% on development

20% for marketing purposes

20% for expenses incurred during operations

40% on the liquidity pool

Token Allocation

Of the total supply of $BMON tokens

20% will fund the staking pool

17% is set aside for the seed round

10% will oversee the development of the Binamon ecosystem

11% will serve the liquidity pool

10% serves the marketing needs for Binamon

22% goes to the Private sale

5% will account for advisors

Last but not least, the Binamon team takes up 5%

All the tokens utilized through the Booster Smart Contracts, 0.1% used in gaming battle modes and 10% of those collected in tournaments, will be burned. 90% of the tokens collected in tournaments are up for grabs for the winners.

Additionally, the game will occasionally hold a lottery where gamers who participate can walk away with special upgrades for their Binamons. Some of the tokens taken up during the lotteries will be burned as well.

About Binamon.org

Based in Argentina, Binamon LTD is a gaming platform that uses blockchain technology leveraging the Binance Smart Chain. It focuses on digital monsters that become alive on the BSC as NFT.

The blockchain-gaming x NFT platform is giving away a grand prize of NFT Binamons worth $1M for the early worms on its project. To find out how to participate, visit gleam.io/zr4yJ/binamon-usd-1000000-on-nft .

For more info on acquiring physical Binamon NFT digital monsters and the platform’s well-planned roadmap, click here .

Follow the Binamon community on Telegram at https://t.me/binamonchannel and Twitter at https://twitter.com/binamonok .

