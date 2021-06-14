Cloud Computing via Satellite Adoption Triggers Multi-Segment Transformation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As adoption of cloud computing continues, NSR’s latest report, Cloud Computing via Satellite, 2nd Edition (CCvS2) forecasts $21 billion cumulative cloud services revenues by 2030 across four key market segments. The impending wave of both LEO, MEO and GEO-HTS satcom services is set to significantly boost long-term cloud adoption and enhance market engagement opportunity, with 233 exabytes of traffic projected.



"The transformation brought about by the adoption of cloud computing is only beginning to impact the satellite sector," states Shivaprakash Muruganandham, NSR Senior Analyst and report author. "Numerous verticals from cloud-hosted applications to cloud storage/processing by geospatial analytics providers, will see change and development.”

Partnership with large IT and cloud players drives market capture and growth opportunity across multiple segments. Within those core segments, Satellite Communications will continue to lead traffic via satellite, while Earth Observation data downlinks lead in revenues, representing a $10 billion opportunity, as ground station and data relay services enter the downlink market.

“While growth opportunity is forecast for both existing and nascent markets, cost scalability remains a challenge,” added NSR Analyst and Report co-author, Arthur Van Eeckhout. “However, cloud adoption is dramatically decreasing the legacy knowledge requirements for engagement, lowering the barriers to entry for space-derived data services. Today, start-ups born in the cloud have greater opportunities available to them than in the past.”

About the Report

Built upon NSR’s industry leading Satcom and EO markets analysis, NSR’s Cloud Computing via Satellite, 2nd Edition (CCvS2) identifies trends and developments related to cloud and big data usage in the satellite industry through to 2030. Across key regions and applications, NSR’s latest report forecasts the global industry outlook in terms of cloud data traffic/volume and cloud service revenues. CCvS2 provides decision makers an essential tool for strategic planning and engagement across the Cloud Computing via Satellite value chain through the next decade.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies Profiled or Mentioned in this Report:

AddValue, Airbus, Amazon Web Services, Arctic Space Technologies, Atlas Space Operations, Ball Aerospace, Blacksky, Capella Space, Cloud Constellation, CloudEO, Clutch Space Systems, Deimos, Descartes Labs, Dish Network, DLR, Ericsson, ESA, Gilat, Global Eagle, Global Star, Google, Groundspace, Hiber, HPE, Hughes, IBM, Iceye, Infostellar, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Iridium, Kineis, Kratos Defense & Space, KSAT, KUBOS, Leafspace, Leocloud, Lockheed Martin, Lyteloop, Maxar, Microsoft, Mynaric, Myriota, NASA, Orbex, Orbit20, Orbital Insights, Orbits Edge, Planet, Raytheon, RBC Signals, Redhat, Rezatec, RS Metrics, SAP, Saraniasat, Satsure, SES, Skyroot Aerospace, Skywatch, Sobolt, SpaceX, Spire, Spliethoff, SSC, Telesat, Tototheo Maritime, TransDigm, Unibap, Up42, Ursa, U.S. Space Force, ViaSat, Virgin Atlantic, Vodafone, and We4sea.

About NSR:

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.



