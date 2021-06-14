Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2021 – 14 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement268,680719.12193,212,973.66
7 June 20214,000784.563,138,242.00
8 June 20214,000790.643,162,578.40
9 June 20213,430799.312,741,645.31
10 June 20212,831798.662,261,011.84
11 June 20214,000797.513,190,046.00
Accumulated under the program286,941723.86207,706,497.20

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,381 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

www.royalunibrew.com


