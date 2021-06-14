Power Rental Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR till 2028; IXcellerate Chooses Zeppelin Power Systems to Boost Its Power Capacity at Its Data Center in Moscow: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power rental market size is projected to reach USD 16.70 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in renewables will create incredible opportunities for rental power providers, predicts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Power Rental Market, 2021-2028”. The report states that in 2020, the global market value stood at USD 8.85 billion.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-rental-market-100225

The transition towards renewable energy sources is gathering pace across the world, as countries are aggressively weaning themselves off of fossil fuels, primarily coal, to meet their energy needs. As a result, investments in renewable technologies have steadily grown over the past few years. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), solar PV attracted 46% of the total renewable energy investments, while onshore wind pulled 29% of the global renewable investments between 2013 and 2018. Further, the IRENA’s latest report also states that the public investment in renewables stood at USD 21 billion in 2018. While renewables can sufficiently meet the world’s demand for clean energy, an inherent drawback in renewables is that they are intermittent. Since energy storage technologies are still in nascent stages of development, complete dependence on renewables is not yet feasible. Therefore, backup power solutions are necessary for uninterrupted power supply to households and industries. Power rental equipment and services can fill this gap as they are easy to access, are cost-effective, and require minimal maintenance.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report offers an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak on this market and incorporates a comprehensive understanding of the market drivers and opportunities. Furthermore, a detailed study of all the market segments is also contained in the report, along with a careful examination of the regional prospects and competitive landscape shaping market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/power-rental-market-100225

Segmentation

On the basis of power rating, this market’s segments include below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and above 750 kVA.

Based on fuel type, the market has been trifurcated into diesel, gas, and others. Here, the diesel segment commanded the market with a share of 81.1% in 2020.

In terms of application, the market is segregated into continuous load, standby load, and peak load. By end-user, this market has been classified into mining, construction, utility, events, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

COVID-19 Impact

Shrinking Demand for Power amid the COVID-19 Crisis to Stall Market Growth

The power rental market growth rate declined by 12.9% in 2020, reaching USD 9.78 billion in value in 2021 on account of the tanking demand for energy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, towards the end of March in 2020, power consumption in India fell sharply by 26%, according to the data released by the Power System Operation Corporation, as the Indian government announced a strict countrywide lockdown. The International Energy Agency (IEA) also reported a steep 2.5% drop in the global electricity demand in the first quarter of 2020, driven mainly by tumbling economic activities worldwide. With the second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the globe in 2021, economic activities are likely to remain restricted, further diminishing the demand for electricity and contract the adoption of power rental solutions.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Share; the MEA to Create Lucrative Opportunities

At USD 2.20 billion, Asia Pacific dominated the power rental market share in 2020 and is expected to hold on to its unassailable lead during the forecast period. The premiere reason for the region’s enviable lead in the global market is China’s robust mining and manufacturing sectors, making the country a significant stakeholder in the global mining industry and a frontrunner in the international manufacturing arena. In addition, the soaring demand for electricity in India will be another key factor propelling the regional market till 2028.

The presence of a strong oil & gas industry is anticipated to generate enormously profitable growth opportunities for power rental companies across the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Moreover, the absence of stable grid infrastructure is also foreseen to fuel the need for standby power systems in the region.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/power-rental-market-100225

Competitive Landscape

Investments in Renewable Power Rental Solutions by Key Players to Intensify Competition

With the pressure to switch to renewable sources mounting, leading power companies are rapidly developing and launching rental power equipment designed for renewables. The development of such solutions will enable players to future-proof their products and tighten their hold on the market.

Industry Development

October 2020: Aggreko announced the availability of its 1 MW solar power rental solution, optimized to serve weak or off-grid applications. Requiring no long-term financial commitments, Aggreko Solar Power can be availed on a short-term rental basis, sans any CAPEX.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

APR Energy (United States)

FG Wilson (United Kingdom)

Newburn Power Rental Ltd (United Kingdom)

Sudhir Power Ltd. (India)

Pump Power Rental (United Kingdom)

NIDS GROUP (India)

Kohler-SDMO (France)

Aggreko (United Kingdom)

Caterpillar Inc. (United States)

ProPower Rental (United States)

Modern Hiring Service (India)

Global Power Supply (United States)

United Rentals (United States)

Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Co. K.S.C.C. (Kuwait)

Shenton Group (United Kingdom)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Cummins Inc. (United States)

Quick Buy – Power Rental Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100225

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Power Rental Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Power Rental Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating Below 75 kVA 75-375 kVA 375-750 kVA Above 750 kVA Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type Diesel Gas Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Continuous Load Standby Load Peak Load Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Mining Construction Manufacturing Oil & Gas Utility Event Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Power Rental Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating Below 75 kVA 75-375 kVA 375-750 kVA Above 750 kVA Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type Diesel Gas Others



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/power-rental-market-100225

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Energy Supply Services, Operation & Maintenance Services, Optimization & Efficiency Services, and Others), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable) By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd