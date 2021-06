$56.87 Billion World Ride Hailing Market Industry Analysis 2021, Featuring ber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Gett Inc, Grab, TomTom and More

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ride hailing market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ride hailing ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ride Hailing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ride hailing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ride hailing market section of the report gives context. It compares the ride hailing market with other segments of the ride hailing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ride hailing indicators comparison

The global ride hailing market is expected grow from $42.25 billion in 2020 to $56.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $108.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.



Companies Mentioned

Uber Technologies Inc.

Grab

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Gett Inc.

Lyft Inc.

DiDi Chuxing

Delphi Automotive

Daimler AG.

BlaBlaCar

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Denso Corporation

Yandex.Taxi B.V.

Ola

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

TomTom NV

Lime (US)

inDriver

RideCell Inc.

Bolt Technology OU

VOXTUR SAS

Addison Lee Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j26s1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.