Growing Preference of Consumers towards Flexible Packaging Drives Global Stick Packaging Market Industry

The Global Stick Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 319.00 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 335.76 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.59% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 442.13 Million by 2026.

This research report categorizes the Stick Packaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-User, the Stick Packaging Market was examined across Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Geography, the Stick Packaging Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The report covers the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Stick Packaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Stick Packaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Stick Packaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Stick Packaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Stick Packaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Stick Packaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Stick Packaging Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing preference of consumers towards flexible packaging

5.1.1.2. Advent of convenient and eco-friendly packaging

5.1.1.3. Increasing popularity of instant healthy food and beverage options

5.1.1.4. Rising use from cosmetic industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent regulatory landscape towards the use of plastic

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Changing lifestyles and inclination of people towards fitness

5.1.3.2. Product innovations and development of environment-friendly stick packaging

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of packaging materials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Stick Packaging Market, by End-User



7. Americas Stick Packaging Market



8. Asia-Pacific Stick Packaging Market



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Market



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.4.4. Investment & Funding

10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

Amcor Limited

Aristo Pharma GmbH

Ball Corporation

Bemis company

Berry Global Inc.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Constantia Flexibles

Exair Corporation

Fres-Co System Inc.

GreenSeed Contract Packaging

Huhtamaki OYJ

Mondi Group

Oystar Group

Rexam

Reynolds Group

RPC Group

Smurfit Kappa

Sonic Packaging Industries

Sonoco Products Company

UDG Healthcare PLC

Winpak

