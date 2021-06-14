Growing Preference of Consumers towards Flexible Packaging Drives Global Stick Packaging Market Industry

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stick Packaging Market Research Report by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Stick Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 319.00 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 335.76 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.59% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 442.13 Million by 2026.
This research report categorizes the Stick Packaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on End-User, the Stick Packaging Market was examined across Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals.
- Based on Geography, the Stick Packaging Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
The report covers the following:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Stick Packaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Stick Packaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Stick Packaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Stick Packaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Stick Packaging Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Stick Packaging Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Stick Packaging Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing preference of consumers towards flexible packaging
5.1.1.2. Advent of convenient and eco-friendly packaging
5.1.1.3. Increasing popularity of instant healthy food and beverage options
5.1.1.4. Rising use from cosmetic industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent regulatory landscape towards the use of plastic
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Changing lifestyles and inclination of people towards fitness
5.1.3.2. Product innovations and development of environment-friendly stick packaging
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost of packaging materials
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Stick Packaging Market, by End-User
7. Americas Stick Packaging Market
8. Asia-Pacific Stick Packaging Market
9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Market
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
11. Company Usability Profiles
- Amcor Limited
- Aristo Pharma GmbH
- Ball Corporation
- Bemis company
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Constantia Flexibles
- Exair Corporation
- Fres-Co System Inc.
- GreenSeed Contract Packaging
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Mondi Group
- Oystar Group
- Rexam
- Reynolds Group
- RPC Group
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonic Packaging Industries
- Sonoco Products Company
- UDG Healthcare PLC
- Winpak
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu3tsk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.