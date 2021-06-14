AI in Supply Chain Management Solutions Forecast to Reach $15.5B globally by 2026

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Supply Chain Management and Industrial IoT 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides detailed analysis and forecasts for AI in SCM by solution (Platforms, Software, and AI as a Service), solution components (Hardware, Software, Services), management function (Automation, Planning and Logistics, Inventory Management, Fleet Management, Freight Brokerage, Risk Management, and Dispute Resolution), AI technologies (Cognitive Computing, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning), and industry verticals (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others).

This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2021 to 2026. Among the findings, the total global IIoT market is forecast to reach $912.7B by 2026, driven by manufacturing and healthcare. The report also sees private wireless implementations to be a major driver for IIoT adoption within all major production-oriented industries.

Select Research Findings:

AI in SCM solutions as a whole will reach $15.5B globally by 2026

The Asia Pac region is the largest and fastest-growing for AI in SCM

Cloud-based AI-as-a-Service for SCM will exceed $2.3B globally by 2026

AI SCM in edge computing for IoT enabled solutions will reach $4.8B by 2026

IIoT in manufacturing alone will reach $153.5 billion globally by 2026, growing at 17.9% CAGR

IIoT DaaS market for enterprise and industrial segments will reach $10.4 billion globally by 2026

IIoT data storage will reach $95.4 billion globally by 2026, led by manufacturing and healthcare verticals

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services.

Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products, and services, as well as completely new business models. IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications.

