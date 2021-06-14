New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095085/?utm_source=GNW





This report identifies products by type and, where applicable, disease.



Within the global market of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment, three general areas are identified, with appropriate subsegments discussed. These include -

- Ophthalmic diagnostic market.

- Ophthalmic imaging equipment.

- Fundus cameras and optic nerve imaging equipment.

- Digital refractive measurement equipment.

- Other imaging/digital equipment.

- Ophthalmic non-imaging exam diagnostics/equipment.

- Ophthalmoscopes and routine exam equipment.

- Other exam equipment (i.e., slit lamps, tonometers).

- Contact lens market.

- Spherical lenses.

- Toric lenses.

- Multifocal lenses.

- Gas permeable, cosmetic-only and shaping lenses.

- Ophthalmic surgical market.

- Cataract, vitreoretinal and other.

- IOLs.

- Cataract consumables.

- Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD).

- Femtosecond laser equipment.

- Phacoemulsification equipment.

- Cataract others.

- Refractive.

- Refractive lasers.

- IOLs and phakic IOLs.

- Other products.



Additionally, the market is analyzed in terms of use and focuses on specific diseases and conditions such as cataract treatments, glaucoma treatments and refractive treatments. Each segment provides detailed information of products, current market estimates and market forecasts.



Report Includes

- 186 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of current market size and potential growth forecast for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, application and geographic region

- Discussion of market opportunities for ophthalmic diagnostics, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the medical devices industry

- Highlights of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand within global ophthalmic market and its sub-segments

- In-depth analysis for each of the market segments based on the product type such as contact lens, ophthalmic surgical, and ophthalmic diagnostic devices at the regional and country level

- Coverage of country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Australia within the regional segment

- Review of challenges and market deterrents that need to be addressed in the global market to achieve fiscal success

- Assessment of the key market players and their product portfolios, recent developments, and areas of application in ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading participants, including Alcon AG, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Hoya Corp., and Seiko Opticals



Summary

This BCC report, “Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics, and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets,” estimates the global market at $REDACTED in 2026, up from $REDACTED in 2020, an increase of nearly $REDACTED over the forecast period and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 to 2026. An aging population is a significant driver in the growth of the market, boosting sales for products directed at eye-related diseases and emphasizing early intervention through diagnosis and treatments.



The global population will continue to grow and age; older people will comprise REDACTED% to REDACTED% of each region’s total population by 2020. This suggests a steady market path for ophthalmic diagnostics, devices and surgical equipment throughout the next several decades.



Three general areas are discussed in this report: diagnostics, contact lenses and surgical equipment.

- Diagnostic equipment includes imaging equipment, digital equipment and non-imaging equipment, among other products. Diagnostics provide services in the areas of glaucoma, cataracts and refractive procedures, which account for $REDACTED in 2021, REDACTED% of total ophthalmic sales.

- Contact lenses include both functional and cosmetic lenses. Products in this segment address the needs of myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. Contact lenses generated $REDACTED in revenues worldwide, accounting for almost REDACTED% of the market in 2021.

- Surgical equipment includes ophthalmic lasers, phacoemulsification equipment, intraocular lenses (IOLs), other specialized lasers, shunts, other drainage devices and other related products. These products generated a market worth $REDACTED in 2021, accounting for nearly REDACTED% of the total market.



Several significant trends continue to influence this market. Trends covered in this report include the following -

- Government regulation for medical devices.

- FDA and LASIK eye surgery.

- Ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device recalls and label changes.

- Government bills and laws related to contact lenses.

- Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act.

- Refractive surgery prices.

- Advertising and marketing expenditures.

- Lens simulation center.

- Global population demographics.

- Eye disease statistics in the United States and worldwide.

- Industry acquisitions and mergers.



This report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes contact lenses, ophthalmic surgical devices and ophthalmic diagnostic devices.

