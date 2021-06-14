Global Silica Markets Report 2021-2025: Reinforcing Fillers, Abrasives, Thickeners, Anticaking, Carriers, Extending Fillers, Battery Separators, Matting/Flatting, Anti-Blocking Agents, & Defoamers

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silica Market Update - A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Silica Market Update is a bi-annual report on current conditions and future prospects for the global precipitated silica industry. The May 2021 issue includes 12 tables detailing silica demand by region, market, and application, current pricing, nameplate capacity by company and country, and expansion projects.

The report provides annual precipitated silica sales by company, including a sales breakdown by region and major application. The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data. The report is provided in PDF format, with a separate Excel spreadsheet.



Data Coverage:

The report provides demand for all years 2010 to 2020, and forecasts for all years from 2021 through 2025 as well as 2030.

Market segments include tires, non-tire rubber, dentifrice, nutrition/health (food, ag feed, pharma, and cosmetics), and industrial (paper, battery separators, paints/coatings, other applications).

Applications are reinforcing fillers, abrasives, thickeners, anticaking agents, carriers, extending fillers, battery separators, matting/flatting agents, anti-blocking agents, and defoamers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary Figures

3. Regional Update

4. Markets Update

5. Pricing Update

6. Capacity Developments

7. Industry Developments

8. Sales & Capacity by Company

9. Sources & Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Evonik Industries

Glassven Yangzhong Silicas

Grace Silica

Hengcheng Silicon

Iqesil S.A.

Madhu Silica

Oriental

PPG Industries

PQ Corp.

Quechen Silicon Chemical

Silica Corp.

Solvay S.A.

Tata Chemicals

Tosoh Corp.

Wuxi

Xinglong Chemical

Zhejiang Hengdian Group

Zhuzhou

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx3tv5