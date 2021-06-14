Intrinsic value does not get through to Nasdaq

Lysaker, 14 June 2021

We are currently having technical issues with sending prices through to Nasdaq. Prices are sent through to the market maker, Jyske Bank, but not to Nasdaq. Below are the latest prices for the five relevant funds at 1005.

Fund Intrinsic Value Currency Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks Nye Markeder A DKK 1,267.560000000 DKK STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Indeks Alle Markeder A DKK 1,395.120000000 DKK STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A DKK 1,469.160000000 DKK STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Multifactor A DKK 1,355.310000000 DKK STIGM NO0010841596 Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK 1,473.900000000 DKK STIGS NO0010841612

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.