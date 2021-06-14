Global Advanced Communications and Collaboration Tools for Frontline Workers Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities for Technology Developers and Service Providers

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investing in Communications and Collaboration Tools to Empower Frontline Workers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an analyst perspective on the opportunity to empower frontline workers with advanced communications and collaboration tools.

It also includes data from a survey of global IT and telecom decision makers to quantify investment priorities and gain insights into tools used to enhance frontline worker productivity. The study also identifies growth opportunities for technology developers and service providers targeting organizations employing frontline workers.

Estimated at approximately 2.7 billion globally, frontline workers represent a considerable untapped market and growth opportunity for communications and collaboration solution providers.

For decades, the enterprise communications market has focused much of its collective attention on the carpeted office and knowledge worker segments. While communications solutions for this audience have evolved by leaps and bounds over the years, the analyst recognizes that frontliners have been left behind and accordingly often use sub-optimal tools that fail to effectively address their needs and properly integrate them into the organization's communications fabric.

As a result, office and frontline workers within the same organization frequently operate in silos; limited communication and coordination often prevent speedy and effective decision making and otherwise adversely impact important workflows and overall business performance.

To enable an excellent end-to-end customer journey, it is imperative that businesses facilitate and actively enable effective communication links between siloed work groups, including office workers, contact center agents and frontliners. A highly collaborative workplace environment enables organizations to optimize business processes and better leverage diverse worker skillsets and expertise to increase product and services quality, improve safety, enhance customer service and support, and boost competitive power.

Businesses must carefully assess frontliner technology needs and invest in advanced communications and collaboration tools that are specifically tailored for this workforce demographic. Right-fit technology investments deliver tangible business outcomes, including improved worker and customer satisfaction.

Over the years, cloud services have proved their value in enabling business agility and operational continuity - capabilities that became even more critical during the pandemic. Software-based communications and collaboration solutions that are accessible on demand from any device of the user's choice are the preferred option for remote workers and contact center agents, as well as for many teachers, healthcare staff, and other frontline workers.

Increasing availability of mobile-ready communications and collaboration solutions creates opportunities to empower frontline workers. By providing business-class communications and collaboration capabilities on mobile devices modern cloud-based meetings, messaging and calling solutions greatly enhance remote and mobile worker productivity, align frontline and office workers, and optimize customer workflows.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview and Key Findings from IT/Telecom Decision Makers

Frontline Workers Defined

Frontline Workers in the Spotlight

Equipping Frontliners with the Right Tools

Advancements in Enabling Technology Power Frontliner Solutions

2. Digital Transformation Strategies and the Impact on Frontline Workers

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Empowered Frontliners Enable Businesses to Achieve Key Goals

Tailored Business Solutions Can Address Security Concerns Among Frontline Workers

Including Frontliners in the Next Stage of Digital Transformation is Paramount

Digital Transformation Success Depends on Frontliner Agility

Frontliners will Benefit from Broader Stakeholder Involvement in IT/Telecom Decisions

3. The Role of Technology in Frontline Worker Productivity

Frontline Workers are an Essential Part of Most Companies' Workforce

Frontliners are Inconsistently Equipped Today

Technology Determines Quality of Frontline Worker Performance

A Variety of Technologies are Empowering Frontline Workers

Satisfaction with Technologies Used by Frontline Workers is High

Frontline Worker Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools Can Be Optimized

Multiple Hurdles Impact Frontline Worker Enablement

Businesses Must Re-Evaluate the Benefits of Frontline Worker Empowerment

Frontliners are Often Overlooked When Providing Workers with Mobile Apps

4. Vertical Industry Trends

Frontline Worker Challenges and Workflows Vary by Industry

A Vertical Strategy is Required to Address Frontline Worker Needs

Disruption in the Education Industry

Disruption in the Healthcare Industry

Disruption in the Manufacturing Industry

Disruption in the Retail Industry

Disruption in the Hospitality Industry

Disruption in the Banking and Insurance Industries

Best Practices in Delivering Value to Verticals and Frontline Workers

Key Elements of a Successful Vertical Strategy

5. COVID-19 Impact on Frontline Worker Enablement

Frontline and Essential Worker Challenges During COVID-19

Making Frontline Workers Part of a Better Normal

COVID-19's Multi-fold Impact on Frontline Workers

Technology Investments Must Address Frontline Workers

Changes in Physical Workspaces Affect Frontliners

Digital Technologies Enable Frontline Workers Adapt to New Work Modes

Prioritizing Frontline Worker Safety and Mental Health

Future Investment Priorities Must Align with Frontline Worker Needs

6. Conclusion

Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz0nbc