The future of the global emerging semiconductor substrate looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The global emerging semiconductor substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand of GaN substrate in LED application, increasing need of higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics application.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of GaN single-crystal substrates and development of engineered substrates for filters.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global emerging semiconductor substrate by product type, application, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• GaSb

• InSb

• GaN

• Ga2O3

• AlN

• Diamond

• Engineered substrates

• Others



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Photonics

• Electronics



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Some of the emerging semiconductor substrates manufacturers profiled in this report include, are Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Adroit, 5N Plus, Hexatech, Dowa Electronics, Kyma Technologies, Easy

GaN, II-VI Incorporated, and Soitec.



GaN substrate will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to its improved performance, efficiency and ubiquity of sophisticated power management and control functions.



Consumer electronics segment will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to surge in the demand for substrates in the electronics devices.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth of the consumer electronics and automotive industries.



Features of the Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrate Market



• Market Size Estimates: Emerging semiconductor substrate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Emerging semiconductor substrate market size by various segments, such as product type, application, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Emerging semiconductor substrate breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use industry, and regions for the emerging semiconductor substrate market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the emerging semiconductor substrate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the emerging semiconductor substrate by product type (GaSb, InSb, GaN, Ga2O3, AlN, Diamond, Engineered substrates, and others), by application (photonics and electronics), by end use industry (automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?





