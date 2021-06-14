Global Micromobility Markets Report 2021: Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Fleet Forecast till 2025

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micromobility Sharing Underpinning City Mobility Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers bike sharing, kick scooter sharing, and scooter sharing. These are the dominant sharing modes that come under micromobility sharing. Each market is covered in detail, comprising trends, drivers, restraints, and fleet forecast till 2025.

The global micromobility is poised to grow as one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility in the future. While the market was impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis, it has also been one of the first mobility markets where demand has resurged.

Micromobility has emerged as one of the most convenient, affordable, and safe modes of travel during these challenging times. This trend is expected to continue in the new normal. The publisher has analyzed the key trends expected to drive the market from a short-to-mid-term perspective. The aim of the study is to analyze the current state of the micromobility market and identify key underlining challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the micromobility value chain.

In 2020, the global micromobility market had a fleet of approximately 20.5 million vehicles. This is expected to cross 31 million in 2025, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the globe, bike sharing currently holds close to 98% of the micromobility market's fleet size. However, kick scooter sharing and scooter sharing are growing at a fast pace in several countries across the globe.

One of the key disruptive trends in the growth of micro mobility services can be attributed to the advancement in technologies. Technology providers today offer a host of solutions for fleet operations, ranging from complete fleet management and operations suite to offering dedicated solutions.

These range from infrastructure solutions, such as smart docking stations, solar powered charging stations, and mobility hubs, to hardware solutions, including smart locks and sensors, to high-end software solutions that include, but are not limited to, mapping and navigation, fleet security, real-time fleet data and analytics, and intelligent fleet management, driven by AI engines and IoT sensors.

Micromobility business models are also evolving, driven by varying operational structures such as public-private partnerships, privately owned bike sharing systems, and non-profit programs. Future business models are expected to offer bundled services, along with public transit systems to consumers.

Micro mobility services are also expected to increasingly focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities for expansion. Micro mobility systems are expected to be embedded into community transportation and will become an integral part of emerging Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ecosystems.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the micro mobility sharing market?

What is the pace of growth of the micromobility sharing fleet size?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the micromobility sharing market?

Which are the main trends shaping the micromobility sharing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on the Micromobility Sharing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Micromobility Sharing

Micromobility Sharing Scope of Analysis

Micromobility Sharing Market Segmentation and Definition

Key Competitors in the Micromobility Sharing Market

Key Growth Metrics for Micromobility Sharing

Growth Drivers in Micromobility Sharing Market

Growth Restraints in the Micromobility Sharing Market

Forecast Assumptions

Fleet Size Forecast - Micromobility Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast by Region - Micromobility

Fleet Size Forecast by Segment - Micromobility Sharing

Scooter Sharing Market - Key Findings

Bike Sharing Market - Key Findings

Kick Scooter Sharing Market - Key Findings

Fleet Forecast Analysis - Micromobility Sharing

Fleet Forecast Analysis by Region - Micromobility Sharing

Micromobility Sharing Stakeholder Ecosystem

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scooter Sharing

Scooter Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition

Scooter Sharing Market - Key Characteristics

Growth Drivers in Scooter Sharing Market

Growth Restraints in Scooter Sharing market

Key Growth Metrics for Scooter Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast - Scooter Sharing

Forecast Analysis - Scooter Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast by Region - Scooter Sharing

Fleet Forecast Analysis by Region - Scooter Sharing

Scooter Sharing Market - Fleet Size by Key Countries

Scooter Sharing Market - Key Country Trends

Scooter Sharing Market - Competitive Landscape

Scooter Sharing Market - Market Trends

Scooter Sharing - City Initiative: A Case Study

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bike Sharing

Bike Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition

Bike Sharing Market - Key Characteristics

Growth Drivers in Bike Sharing Market

Growth Restraints in Bike Sharing market

Key Growth Metrics for Bike Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast - Bike Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast - eBike Sharing

Forecast Analysis - Bike Sharing and eBike Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast by Region - Bike Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast by Region - eBike Sharing

Fleet Forecast Analysis by Region - Bike Sharing and eBike sharing

Bike Sharing Market - Fleet Size by Key Countries

Bike Sharing - Key Country Trends

eBike Sharing Market - Fleet Size by Key Countries

eBike Sharing - Key Country Trends

Bike Sharing Market - Competitive Landscape

eBike Sharing Market - Competitive Landscape

Market Trends Bike Sharing and eBike Sharing

Bike Sharing - City Initiatives: A Case Study

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Kick Scooter Sharing

Kick Scooter Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition

Kick Scooter Sharing Market - Key Characteristics

Growth Drivers in Kick Scooter Sharing Market

Growth Restraints in Kick Scooter Sharing market

Key Growth Metrics for Kick Scooter Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast - Kick Scooter Sharing

Forecast Analysis - Kick Scooter Sharing

Fleet Size Forecast by Region - Kick Scooter Sharing

Fleet Forecast Analysis by Region - Kick Scooter Sharing

Kick Scooter Sharing Market - Fleet Size by Key Countries

Kick Scooter Sharing Market - Market Trends: Key Countries

Kick Scooter Sharing - Competitive Landscape

Kick Scooter Sharing Market - Market Trends

Kick Scooter Sharing - City Initiatives: A Case Study

5. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Micromobility Sharing - Conclusion and Future Outlook

Opportunities for Stakeholders

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Micromobility

Growth Opportunity 1: Shift in Commuting Patterns, Preference for Single-occupancy Shared Mobility Driving the Growth for Micromobility Sharing

Growth Opportunity 2: Business Model Diversification and Geographic Expansions Underpinning Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: Tech Innovations and Partnerships Underpinning Long-term Micromobility Sharing Growth

