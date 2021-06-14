North American OE Compliance for Fuel Economy Technology Benchmarking Report 2018-2020 & 2030

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Technology Benchmarking for OE Compliance for Fuel Economy, Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The predominant driver of change in the automotive powertrain industry, and the need of the hour, is emissions reduction.
Despite the social interest in powertrain electrification, the internal combustion engine (ICE) will remain the leading powertrain for at least 2 decades. Nonetheless, this primary propulsion unit offers scope for improvement, making it essential that technologies are evaluated and applied to boost fuel economy and emissions reduction, especially in North America, one of the world's largest markets, where engine displacement and CO2 emissions remain high.
While the Obama-era EPA norms were intended to increase fuel economy mpg and reduce emissions, increasing adoption of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), which have a large footprint and thus lower mpg and higher emission levels, has proven counter-productive. Moreover, with the Trump Administration's rollback of Obama-era fuel economy and emissions regulations, the more lenient Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) rules have placed the North American automotive industry is in a state of flux from a fuel economy and emissions perspective.
Where the previous targets were certainly tough and had original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requesting a reduction, the near-freezing of regulations has created a massive difference between the SAFE and California Air Resources Board (CARB) expectations, essentially asking OEMs to meet 2 different targets in the United States.
Despite the instability in regulations slowing technology adoption and the need for electrification, such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the role of conventional IC engine technologies is still pivotal for improving overall fuel economy in the North American automotive market.
Given these circumstances, this study explores technologies that do not offer major electrification but are used in conjunction with conventional IC engines, their impact on overall fuel economy/emissions, and their associated costs. Additionally, with each OEM having its own technology profile, this study identifies the overall market penetration of these technologies based on OEM preferences. The study period is 2018 to 2030.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the regulations and market dynamics that demand an improvement in overall fuel economy?
- What different technologies are available?
- What is the cost/benefit ratio of these technologies?
- What preferences do OEMs have in adopting these technologies, and what is their outlook for the future?
- How will technologies evolve in the next decade among different OEMs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Strategies Toward FE Norms
- Executive Summary - Key Powertrain Technologies
- Global CO2 Emissions Legislation
- Actual Fleet Average MPG vs Weight by OEM
- Fleet-wide Delta-to-target MPG
- Fuel Economy Improvement - Focus Areas
- Technology Impact on Fuel Economy Improvement
- Technology Penetration Overview
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Key Participant Groups and Associated Brands Compared in this Study
- Research Background
3. Legislative and Market Overview
- CO2 Emissions Legislation
- Average MPG Target vs Year
- Average MPG Target vs Year, by Footprint Area
- SAFE Vehicles
- Differing EPA and CARB Targets
- Actual Fleet Average MPG vs Weight by OEM
- Fleet-wide Delta-to-target MPG
- Fleet-wide ICE MPG Improvement Projection
4. Technology Penetration and OEM Positioning
- Technology Penetration Overview
- OEM Powertrain Positioning
5. Technology Overview and Cost
- Technology Roadmap - Powertrain Development Trends
- Fuel Economy Improvement - Focus Areas
- Technology Impact on Fuel Economy Improvement
- Engine Downsizing - VVT/VVL, GDI, Boosting
- Electric Boosting - e-Compressor and e-Turbo
- Atkinson/Miller Cycle
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
- Water Injection (WI) Systems
- Cylinder Deactivation (CD)
- Variable Compression Ratio (VCR)
- Friction Reduction - Surface Coatings and Lubricants
- Mild Hybrid (mHEV) Systems - 48V
- Electric/Variable Fead
- Transmissions
- Exhaust Energy Recovery Systems
- Credits for Other Technologies in the United States
- Fuel Economy Improvement vs Cost
6. OEM Profiling
- BMW Group
- BMW Group - Powertrain Distribution by Model
- BMW Group - Technology Adoption Indices
- BMW Group - Powertrain Technology Forecasts
- BMW Group - FE Improvement Projection
- Daimler Group
- FCA Group
- Ford Group
- GM Group
- Honda Group
- Hyundai Group
- Mazda
- Nissan
- Subaru
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Electrification of Line-up Likely Game-changer for Compliance
- Strategic Imperatives
8. Conclusions and Future Outlook
