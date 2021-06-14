New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ballistic Protection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095151/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global ballistic protection market looks promising with opportunities in the vehicle armor and body armor markets. The global ballistic protection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.0%-1.5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing defense budget in developing countries, technological advancements, and increasing terrorism.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of lightweight materials and improved wear-ability of body armors. BAE System PLC. Rheinmetall AG, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Avon Rubber PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, and Royal Ten Cate (TenCate) are among the major suppliers of ballistic protection materials.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global ballistic protection market by type, application, and region as follows:



By Type (Value ($ million) from 2015 to 2026):

• Vehicle Armor

• Body Armor

• Soft Body Armor

• Hard Body Armor

• Protective Headgear



By Application (Value ($ million) from 2015 to 2026):

• Defense

• Homeland Security

• Civil



By Region (Value ($ million) from 2015 to 2026):

• North America

• USA

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Middle East

Some of the ballistic protection companies’ profiled in this report include BAE System PLC. Rheinmetall AG, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Avon Rubber PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, and Royal Ten Cate (TenCate).



The analyst forecasts that vehicle armor will remain the largest segment in the ballistic protection market due to increasing demand from developing countries, better protection level, and geopolitical conflicts.



North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to largest defense budget and upgradation of vehicle armor and body armor.



Features of the Global Ballistic Protection Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ballistic Protection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: The ballistic protection market size by various segments, such as product type, application, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Ballistic protection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type of products, and regions of the ballistic protection market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ballistic protection market.

• Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ballistic protection market by type (vehicle armor and body armor), by application (defense, homeland security, and civil), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095151/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________