Global plant extracts market size to record 6% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global plant extracts market size was worth USD 44.43 billion in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR of 6% over 2021-2027, subsequently amassing USD 66.81 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Rising cognizance regarding therapeutic properties of herbs along with increasing cases of inflammation and rashes caused by intake of products containing synthetic chemicals are diving global plant extracts market growth. Moreover, surging demand for plant extracts in dietary food supplements is likely to enhance the overall market outlook.

Furthermore, the research report encompasses thorough segmental assessment of this business sphere, including type, application spectrum, and regional bifurcation. It also provides insights into the competitive landscape by evaluating prominent players with respect to their financial parameters, product/service portfolio, along with strategic developments like partnerships, mergers, and investments.

Moreover, the document hosts an industry value chain study, offering elaborate data on the downstream consumers, upstream providers, and vendors.

For the unfamiliar, herbal extracts are known to offer therapeutic characteristics and a high concentration of active chemicals such as glycosides, steroids, alkaloids, tannins, volatile oils, phenols, and flavonoids, among others. These active substances can be found in the plant fruits, seeds, bark, leaves, flowers, and roots, among other places.

Herbal extracts are extracted using a variety of solvents. Mounting demand for plant extracts and rising research & development activities are significantly contributing to the market development.

Speaking of the negatives, varying price and inadequate supply of raw materials are negatively impacting worldwide plant extracts industry expansion. Regardless, lack of awareness about the benefits offered by plant extracts in developing economies is also hindering global plant extracts industry remuneration.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on type, the market is split into phytochemicals, phytomedicines & herbal extracts, flavors & fragrance, essential oils & natural extracts, spices, and others. Moving on to application spectrum, the industry bifurcation comprises food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Geographical terrain summary

North America currently holds significant portion of global plant extracts industry share, majorly attributable to growing elderly population and affordability & promptness of plant extract products.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is projected to amass strong returns by the year 2027, owing to surging demand for organic products and rising cognizance regarding healthy lifestyle.

Competitive arena overview

Major firms operating in global plant extracts market sphere are Döhler, Synthite Industries Private Ltd., Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd., Native Extracts Pty. Ltd.., Qualiphar-Gifrer, Organic Herb Inc., Network Nutrition Pty Ltd., Kuber Impex Ltd., Berkem, and Naturex.

