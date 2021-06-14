New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Seed Treatment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095150/?utm_source=GNW



The technologies in seed treatment have undergone significant changes in recent years, with fungicide treatment to biological seed treatment. The rising wave of new technologies, such as seed pelleting are creating significant potential for seed treatment in various agrochemical platforms due to the enhancement in seed germination, protection of germinating seeds and seedlings against soil and seed-borne pathogens/insects.



In the seed treatment market, various technologies, such as seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting technologies are used in the insecticides, fungicide, and bio-control applications. Increased demand in the agriculture sector and rising R&D initiatives to improve yield are creating new opportunities for various seed treatment technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the seed treatment market. Some insights are depicted below by a sample figure. For more details on figures, the companies researched, and other objectives/benefits on this research report, please download the report brochure.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global seed treatment technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Material Technology



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

• Seed Pelleting



Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]]:

• Insecticides

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

• Seed Pelleting

• Fungicide

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

• Seed Pelleting

• Bio-Control

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

• Seed Pelleting

• Others

• Seed Coating

• Seed Dressing

• Seed Pelleting



Trend and Forecast by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Seed Treatment Technologies



Companies / Ecosystems



Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type



Some of the seed treatment companies profiled in this report includes Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Eastman Chemical, Corda International, Novozymes A/S, Corteva Agriscience.



The Lucintel study finds that the total market size of the seed treatment market is anticipated to be $8.8 billion in 2026 and is forecast to grow at 8% during next five years. Seed coating technology is the largest segment of the seed treatment market and is growing at an above-average rate. Increasing demand for protection from pests and diseases, enhancement of seed performance, as well as increased awareness on the commercial use of seeds, and the rapid growth of agriculture and its allied sectors are driving the demand for seed coating technology.



This report answers following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the seed treatment market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in seed treatment market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in seed treatment market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in seed treatment technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this seed treatment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this seed treatment technology space?





