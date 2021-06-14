New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095149/?utm_source=GNW



The future of fillers in the global electrically conductive market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace industries. The global electrically conductive filler market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for conductive coating in consumer electronics, rise in electromagnetic pollution, and stringent environment and EMC regulation.



Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Cabot, Arkema, Nanocyl, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, OCSiAl, Johnson Matthey, Ferro Corporation, LEONI, and DOWA Electronics are among the major filler providers.



The study includes trends and forecast for fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market by filler type, application, polymer type, end use industry, and by region as follows:



By Filler Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Silver

• Nickel

• Carbon Black

• Carbon Nanotube

• Others



By Application [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• EMI/RFI Shielding

• ESD/Antistatic



By Polymer Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Others



By End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for ESD and antistatic coating in consumer electronics and automotive application will drive the demand for carbon black filler.



Consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for conductive coating in EMI/RFI shielding application and growing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and television.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the features of “Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” Include:

• Market size estimates: Fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by filler type application, polymer type, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market size by various segments, such as filler type application, polymer type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global electrically conductive filler market by product type (silver, nickel, carbon black, carbon nanotube, and others), by application (EMI/RFI shielding and ESD/Antistatic), by polymer type (epoxy, acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, and others) by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

