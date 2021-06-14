New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-Plasticizer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915373/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the bio-plasticizer market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, medical device, consumer goods, wire & cable, and building & construction industries. The global bio-plasticizer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for PVC, growing need for non-toxic alternative for phthalates plasticizer, stringent environment regulations, and increasing health concern.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing penetration of bio based plasticizers. DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.

A., Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Danisco Us Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, and Vertellus Specialties Inc are among the major bio-plasticizer providers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global bio-plasticizer market by material, by end use industry, and region as follows:



By Material Type [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• ESBO

• Citrates

• Castor Oil

• Succinic Acid,

• Others



By End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Packaging Materials

• Medical Devices

• Consumer Goods

• Wire & Cables

• Building and Construction

• Others



By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that ESBO will remain the largest material and it is the expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, and ban or restriction on phthalate plasticizer expected to driver the demand for bio-plasticizer.



Within the bio-plasticizer market, packaging materials will remain the largest end use industries and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals packaging.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PVC plastic in construction, automotive, packaging, food and medical end use market in emerging countries, such as China and India.



Features of the Global Bio-Plasticizer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Smart bio-plasticizer market size estimation in terms of volume (kilotons) and value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Smart bio-plasticizer market size by various segments, such as material, end use industry, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Smart bio-plasticizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, material, and regions for the bio-plasticizer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the bio-plasticizer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global bio-plasticizer market by material type (ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others), end use industry (packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction, flooring and walls, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________