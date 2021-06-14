Future Potential Market of LEVs in Last Mile Delivery Industry in KSA - E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board will eventually commit to include EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Majority of the companies and users are hesitant to adopt LEVs owing to outdated concerns regarding range and reliability.
- Under the automotive sector strategy, NIDLP is aiming to attract 3 to 4 international manufacturers to locally manufacture EVs.
- The mass production of batteries and available tax incentives will bring down the cost of EV, thus, making it cost-effective and the preferred choice.
- Cities such as NEOM and SPARK are incorporating smart mobility into their urban planning
Small format EVs may gain momentum in the near future, given their lower fuel and maintenance costs. They are also less dependent on charging infrastructure, since their power requirements are lower, and they are more likely to come in models that allow battery swapping.
Electric Vehicles in Food and Grocery Delivery sectors are expected to penetrate faster due to availability of hybrid models. Major demand regions such as Central and Western Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and AL-Khobar being major cities) to witness LEV penetration in the near future.
Service Contracts: In order for platforms to stay asset-light, service contracts with strategic partners (for EV deployment and charging infrastructure) present a high potential for deployment.
Several gaps in the LEV market such as a limited hybrid car range, high prices, insufficient battery life and an underdeveloped charging ecosystem are yet to be filled.
Fleet operators need to create and manage vehicle service infrastructure and charging infrastructure on their own due to limited availability of existing set-ups in public domain.
The report titled “Future Potential Market of LEVs in Last Mile Delivery Industry in KSA – Favorable Government Policies and Better Charging Infrastructure Availability to drive the LEV Sales in KSA Market to Drive Market Revenue” by Ken Research suggested that the Light Electric Vehicle market is expected to grow in the near future owing to available tax benefits and convenient usage. The advent of e-commerce, food and grocery deliveries leading to a rapid increase in demand for last-mile deliveries along with the initiatives taken by the government regarding the EV Infrastructure and Policies will increase its sale in the near future. The market is expected to register a positive ten year CAGR of 4.0% in terms of last mile delivery fleets during the forecast period 2020-2030F.
Key Segments Covered in KSA LEV Market
Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA CEP Industry
- CEP Market Size
- Total Number of Courier Shipments
- KSA E-Commerce Landscape
- E-Commerce Market Major Categories
- Total Number of E-Commerce Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA CEP Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Courier Segment
Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- KSA Online Grocery Ecosystem
- KSA Online Grocery Market Size
- KSA Online Grocery Market Concentration
- KSA Online Grocery Market Segmentations
- Total Number of Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Grocery Delivery Segment
Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Landscape of Food Delivery Companies in Saudi Arabia
- KSA Online Food Delivery Market Size
- Total Number of Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Food Delivery Segment
Key Target Audience
- LEV Manufacturers
- LEV Dealers/Distributors
- Courier and Parcel Companies
- E-Commerce Companies
- Grocery Delivery Companies
- Food Delivery Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period: 2015-2020
Forecast Period: 2020–2030
Companies Covered:
EV Manufacturers
- Tesla
- BMW
- Chevrolet
- Renault
- Hyundai
- Nissan
CEP Industry
- Saudi Post
- Naquel Express
- SMSA Express
- DHL
- Aramex
- UPS
- FedEx/TNT
Grocery Delivery Companies
- Nana Direct
- Zadfresh
- Danube
- Carrefour
- Qareeb
Food Delivery Companies
- Hungerstation
- Careem
- Jahez
- Talabat
- Mrsool
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Overview of Global EV Market
- Genesis and Overview of KSA LEV Market
- Ecosystem of Major Entities in Saudi Arabia LEV market
- Charging Infrastructure for LEV Market in Saudi Arabia
- Overview of KSA Last-Mile Delivery Market
- Number of Orders/Shipments in KSA Last-Mile Delivery Market
- Number of Fleets Deployed for Last Mile Delivery
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA CEP Industry including E-commerce Landscape in KSA
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Regulatory Scenario and Framework in Saudi Arabia LEV Market
- Opinions of Industry Experts regarding adoption of LEVs
- Difference in EV costs compared to ICE vehicles- Cost Benefit Analysis
- Viable Supply Chain Model for Adoption and Supplying LEVs in KSA
- Average Distance Travelled Saudi Arabia
- Supply Chain Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia
- Cost Benefits Analysis LEV
- Charging Infrastructure Saudi Arabia
- Last Mile Delivery Market Size KSA
- Courier Companies Landscape Saudi Arabia
- Competition Scenario Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia
- Regulatory Scenario Saudi Arabia LEV Market
- Regulatory Framework Saudi Arabia LEV Market
- Government Policy Saudi Arabia LEV Market
- COVID 19 Global Impact EV Sales
- Sun Mobility Battery Swapping Stations Case Study
- COVID Impact Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia
- Potential Opportunities Last Mile Delivery
- Potential Opportunities Light Electric Vehicle
- Challenges Light Electric Vehicle Market
- Current Landscape of LEV Offering in KSA
- Major Deals/Transactions for LEVs in KSA
- Impact of COVID 19 on EV sales
- Future Analysis and Projections for LEVs in Saudi Arabia
- Opportunity Analysis of an LEV in Last Mile Delivery
- Case Studies for LEV Last-Mile Delivery
- Recommendations / Success Factors
- Research Methodology
- Appendix
