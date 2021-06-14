The global portable power station market size is projected to reach USD 494 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 358 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Power Station Market by Power Source, Technology, Capacity, Sales Channel, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914482/?utm_source=GNW





The lithium-ion segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period.The anticipated growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of lithium-ion at affordable prices for portable power station operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



The demand for lithium-ion technology is driven further by reduced operational costs for customers.



By capacity, 400 Wh to 1,000 Wh segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.



The 400 Wh to 1,000 Wh segment is expected to be the largest, by capacity, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising demand for additional power capacity and charging electronic appliances with high power requirements across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.



By sales channel, online sales segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.



The portable power station market in North America for the online sales segment holds the largest market share.The manufacturers need not have to stock more products while selling online, also due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online sales channels has significantly increased.



Also, the high profit margins by selling directly to customers is expected to increase demand for this segment.

• By region, North America is expected to lead the portable power station market, in terms of value.



North America is the largest market for portable power stations globally, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of smart electronics and the rising number of incidences of power outages in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess the market’s prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I – 65.0%, Tier II – 24.0%, and Tier III – 11.0%

• By Designation: C-Level Executive – 30.0%, Directors – 25.0%, and Others – 45.0%



By Region: North America – 27.0%, Asia Pacific – 33.0%, Europe – 20%, Middle East and Africa – 8%, South America – 12%

Note: “Others” includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017—Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global portable power station market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players include Goal Zero (US), Jackery (US), Duracell (US), Milwaukee Tool (US), Anker Technology (England), Bluetti (US), EcoFlow (US), and Lion Energy (US).



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the portable power station market by power source, technology type, capacity, application, sales channel, and region.It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the portable power station market.



