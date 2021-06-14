Issue with intrinsic value feed to Nasdaq has been resolved

Lysaker, NORWAY

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 14 June 2021

The technical issues this morning has now been resolved and prices are flowing to Nasdaq in a normal fashion.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596