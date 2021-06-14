Issue with intrinsic value feed to Nasdaq has been resolved

Lysaker, 14 June 2021

The technical issues this morning has now been resolved and prices are flowing to Nasdaq in a normal fashion.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.