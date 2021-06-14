The ceramic matrix composites market size is estimated to be USD 8.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2021 and 2031

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type, Fiber Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077135/?utm_source=GNW

The superior properties offered by ceramic matrix composites are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.

‘‘Oxide/Oxide ceramic matrix composites accounted for the largest share, in terms of volume, of the overall ceramic matrix composites market.’’

In terms of volume, the oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites segment accounted for the largest share of 44% of the overall ceramic matrix composites market in 2020.This is due to the high demand for oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites in aerospace, industrial, and automotive applications.



Oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites are considered as a material of choice for the aerospace, industrial, and automotive industries due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance properties.In the aerospace & defense industry, it is largely used to make hot exhaust structures and turbine engine components.



In automotive applications, it is mainly used in the brake systems of sports vehicles. It is also widely used in industrial applications for furnace doors, slide plates, and sintering aids, among others.



” The ceramic matrix composites market in the aerospace & defense industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2031.’’

Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of ceramic matrix composites.Ceramic matrix composites are used in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their properties, such as high damage tolerance, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear & corrosion resistance.



These properties allow ceramic matrix composites to withstand severe thermomechanical loading conditions.Ceramic matrix composites are used in various aerospace applications such as braking systems, structural nozzles, thermal barriers, and engine components.



The lightweight and high temperature resisting properties of ceramic matrix composites help manufacturers in increasing the overall efficiency of aircraft by reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions.



” The ceramic matrix composites market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2021 and 2031.

North America dominated the global ceramic matrix composites market.The region has the presence of many manufacturers of ceramic matrix composites and their products.



The US accounted for a major share of the global ceramic matrix composites market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the ceramic matrix composites market in this region is mainly driven by the growing aerospace & defense industry.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, South America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%

The ceramic matrix composites market comprises major solution providers such as General Electric Company (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), United Technologies (US), COI Ceramics (US), Lancer Systems (US), CoorsTek (US), Applied Thin Films (US), Ultramet (US) and CFC Carbon Co., Ltd. (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ceramic matrix composites market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• General Electric Company (US)

• Rolls-Royce (UK)

• SGL Carbon (Germany)

• Axiom Materials Inc. (US)

• United Technologies (US)

• 3M Company (US)

• COI Ceramics (US)

• Lancer Systems (US)

• CoorsTek (US)

• Applied Thin Films (US)

• Ultramet (US)

• CFC Carbon Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global ceramic matrix composites market and forecasts the market size until 2031.It includes the following market segmentation-By Fiber Type (Continuous, Woven and Others), Matrix Type (oxide/oxide, SiC/SiC, C/C, and C/SiC), End-Use Industries (aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, industrial and others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2031.



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global ceramic matrix composites market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global ceramic matrix composites market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ceramic matrix composites market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall ceramic matrix composites market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

