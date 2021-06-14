The global millimeter wave technology market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product, License Type, Application, Component, Frequency Band And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05009189/?utm_source=GNW

Communication and networking components include switches and routers, which are crucial in the telecommunication application. The quest for a viable and low-cost solution for high data rate applications such as home and personal area networking, automotive radar, and high bandwidth communications has helped boost the millimeter wave technology market



Market for telecommunication equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product.The high growth of telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul.



Also, millimeter wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small cell and macro-cell equipment.



Market for unlicensed spectrum is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The millimeter wave technology market for unlicensed frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, due to the high adoption of millimeter wave for devices in the unlicensed frequency band.The fully licensed band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and telecom sector.



Users are expected to use light licensed and fully licensed frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicensed spectrum.



Market for 57-95 GHz is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for millimeter wave technology for 57–95 GHz frequency band is projected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The dominance of this frequency band is due to the high demand for this frequency band, as it serves numerous applications such as autonomous mining, security and perimeter protection, traffic monitoring, and automated cruise control.



Apart from this, the E-band and V-band are mainly used for telecom applications, which lies in the 57–86 GHz frequency band, which is projected to further increase the dominance of this frequency band.



APAC to grow at the highest rate in the millimeter wave technology market by 2026

APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the high adoption of millimeter wave technologies for telecommunication equipment products and mobile & telecom applications.In APAC, the investments look promising as the majority of the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been successful in reducing the contamination of the virus compared with the US and European countries.



China is easing the restrictions placed on factories’ lockdown and workers’ movement. Major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE and Huawei Technologies, have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with global leading operators.



