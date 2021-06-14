New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Minoxidil: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095086/?utm_source=GNW

The report will highlight the current and future market potential of Minoxidil along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

are covered.



For this report, the market is segmented based on type, form, application and geography or region.Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into 5%, 2% and 10% Minoxidil.



The forms of Minoxidil are topical and oral. In terms of applications, the report covers alopecia and chronic diseases.



In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, with detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, and India. For market estimates, data are provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.



Report Includes

- 11 data tables and 24 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for minoxidil

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025

- Market share analysis of minoxidil by type, form, application, and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls, and reimbursement policies

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary

The global market for Minoxidil was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019.The market is expected to grow at acompound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2025.



Growth of the global marketis attributed to factors such as the increasing number of cases of alopecia, the rising geriatric populationand rising cases of chronic diseases.



The increased prevalence of alopecia, especially androgenetic alopecia (AGA), will boost the Minoxidil market in the forecast period.According to a January 2020 report published by the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA), more than REDACTED% of the cases of hair loss are caused by androgenetic alopecia.



In the 35 and up age group, REDACTED million women and REDACTED million men presently suffer from hair loss.



Hair loss resulting from chronic diseases is another propelling factor to the Minoxidil market. According to the National Cancer Institute, REDACTED% of individuals undertaking chemotherapy experience chemotherapy-induced hair loss.



Other key factors augmenting demand for Minoxidil are the rising geriatric population, the increasing number of cases of alopecia areata, ongoing R&D and the launch of novel products. One impediment to market growth during the forecast period, however, could be the side effects of Minoxidil.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________