Chrysalix RoboValley Fund Invests in Applied Impact Robotics, Developers of an Automated Inspection Solution for Capital Intensive Infrastructure

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital , a global venture capital fund with a long history of commercializing step-change innovation for resource intensive industries, announces a Seed investment in Applied Impact Robotics (AIR), developers of a solution for the in-service inspection and maintenance of Aboveground Storage Tanks (“ASTs”).

Applied Impact Robotics’ solution is an alternative to human entry that improves safety, minimizes shutdown times and reduces costs. The robotic innovation, based on biomimicry, utilizes pneumatic vibration to navigate and operate seamlessly in a variety of sludge conditions that would normally require an offline tank cleaning prior to an inspection.

“There are 45,000+ heavy crude tanks globally with approximately 10% inspected each year,” said Alfred Lam, Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital. “At an average out-of-service turnaround cost of $2M/tank, the opportunity and value for an in-service solution is significant.”

“It is really thrilling to see our original concept robotic solution from the PETRONAS Incentive Challenge become reality,” said Fred Briggs, CEO of Applied Impact Robotics. “We are excited to work with Chrysalix and PETRONAS, and help build the facilities of the future.”

In 2019, Chrysalix, in partnership with PETRONAS, Malaysia’s leading oil & gas company, launched a Tank Inspection Incentive Challenge on the HeroX platform. The contest attracted global attention, with nearly 50 teams submitting entries from around the world. A panel of judges made up of experts from Chrysalix, PETRONAS, Sprint Robotics and RoboValley at TU Delft reviewed the entries and selected AIR as the solution with the greatest breakthrough potential, and provided a $250K Pre-Seed Investment.

The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund invests in intelligent systems enabled by AI, IoT and sensor technologies to achieve significant improvements in productivity and critical business processes. Investors in the fund include Fortune 500 companies, leading corporates, financial institutions, family offices and universities. For more information about Chrysalix, please visit chrysalix.com and for more information about Applied Impact Robotics, please visit appliedimpactrobotics.com .

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices also in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, 3D printing of steel, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, battery intelligence, CO2 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, industrial technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. Chrysalix latest fund, the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com .

About Applied Impact Robotics

Applied Impact Robotics was formed in 2019 after winning the Chrysalix PETRONAS Incentive Challenge to develop a safe and economically viable solution to inspect the tank bottoms of Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs) without any interruption in service and requiring no human entry. The company is developing innovative ways to reduce the viscosity of sludge and sediment in order to maneuver robotic solutions through the complex and challenging environments found within ASTs. The team has a strong background in product development and robotic solutions and is headquartered in Washington DC.