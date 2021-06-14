Northwest Copper Starts Drilling at Kwanika – Initial 7200 Metre Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“Northwest” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NWST) is pleased to report that drilling is now underway on the Kwanika/Stardust project in central British Columbia. The Kwanika program is expected to include a total of 7200 metres of drilling for 2021. The first phase of the drill program will target the high-grade portion of the Kwanika deposit, and the second phase of the drill program is planned to test high-priority regional program targets around Kwanika. A total of 18 holes are planned. Two diamond drill rigs are in use and projected to complete the initial program by the end of August. Funds are available for follow up drilling and Kwanika can be accessed year round.



Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest Copper states: “We are excited to begin this important initial drill program at Kwanika. The high-grade portion of the Kwanika Deposit is a key component of our evaluation of the Kwanika/Stardust combination analysis. In addition, there are many prospective and untested targets around Kwanika that will be drilled this year. We look forward to delivering a new resource at Kwanika by year end and working diligently to advance our flagship Kwanika-Stardust Project.”

Figure 1: Kwanika 2021 Planned Drillholes

