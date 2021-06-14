Global semiconductor process control equipment market size to grow substantially through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide semiconductor process control equipment market , valued USD 6402.72 million in 2020, is expected to accrue significant gains over 2021-2026. The industry is primarily driven by high accuracy requirements in semiconductor equipment and increasing miniaturization of integrated circuits (ICs). Further, escalating demand for advanced consumer electronics along with rising technology migration in terms of hardware are enhancing the industry growth.

The research literature incorporates a granular assessment of the various sub-markets, including product type, application spectrum, and geographical divisions. It makes a detailed account of the factors shaping the growth of each segment, as well as their projected market share and growth rate over the analysis timeframe.

Further, the study examines the competitive arena by profiling leading contenders with respect to their financials and product portfolio. Various strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances undertaken by these companies are also provided to aid stakeholders in effective decision making.

Type segmentation overview:

Global semiconductor process control equipment market, based on type, is fragmented into inspection equipment, metrology equipment, and process control equipment. The inspection equipment segment accounts for significant industry share and will likely record strong gains in the upcoming years. This can largely be ascribed to growing necessity of ensuring continuous operation of processes and surging demand for advanced semiconductor equipment.

Application scope summary:

Global semiconductor process control equipment market, in terms of applications scope, is split into IDMS, foundries, and memory manufacturers. Among these, foundries currently capture a sizeable portion of the overall industry share. High demand for ICs and growing requirement of technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes will continue to favor the segmental growth in the upcoming years.

Geographical outlook:

Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe are key regional contributors to the overall semiconductor process control equipment market remuneration. Of these, Asia Pacific industry is slated to show immense growth over the forecast timeframe, creditable to burgeoning demand and production of consumer electronics along with rising presence of semiconductor manufacturers in the region.

Competitive arena review:

Top contenders in global semiconductor process control equipment industry sphere are ASML Holding NV, Lasertec Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, KLA Corp., Hitachi High-Tech Corp., and Applied Materials Inc. among others. These giants are undertaking various strategies including investments, new product development, and geographical expansion to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

