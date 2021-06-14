New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PMI Foams Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095083/?utm_source=GNW





It includes technological, economic and business considerations, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the PMI foam industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for industry segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and end-use industries.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, governments around the world are also taking measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The PMI foam market is further segmented based on its end-use industries: aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, and others.



Report Includes

- 18 tables

- An overview of the global market for PMI (polymethacrylimide) foams

- Detailed description of PMI foam properties and its comparison with the other foam core material like PVC, SAN, and PUR, and coverage of types and applications of PMI foam

- Highlights of the market potential for PMI foam and market share analysis of the regions, countries, types, end use industries, and on-going trends

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies



Summary

Polymethacrylimide foam provides superior performance in various aspects, such as designing, mechanical, process, dielectric and green performance also.PMI foam core has better impact energy and load bearing capacity compared to PVC and Nomex honeycomb.



By providing better load bearing capacity it enables to the high damage tolerance of PMI foam core compared to others.



PMI foam is widely used in the aerospace industry to produce aircraft fuselage, wings, tail and floor components; helicopter blades, floors, fairings, doors, drip troughs, side vertical tails, engine hoods, etc.; and rocket fairings, low-temperature storage tanks, etc. In the aerospace and defense industry, Evonik’s PMI foam core is used under the brand name Rohacell. Major aircraft manufacturers like Airbus use PMI foam in its fuselage, wings and floors in various models such as A320, A340, A380, and other brand models including C-17, ATR 72 and C919. In helicopters various applications, such as paddles, floors, fairings, hatches, water drips, side vertical tails, engine hoods and others, PMI foam core models include EC135, NH90, LE100 and many more.



In 2020, the European market made up REDACTED of the total PMI foam market, with North America accounting for REDACTED, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at REDACTED.



The high cost of materials and processing are one of the biggest challenges facing the global PMI foam market and is one of the major reasons why the material has not been adopted by many other industries. PMI foam is primarily used in performance driven application where cost is not a hinderance only the performance is very important for example, aerospace and defense, formula 1 racing cars, and now the emerging industry is medical.



In 2020, the aerospace and defense industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19.This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries.



PMI foam was affected but the decline in 2020 was small compared to 2019. Applications are growing for uses in medical industry for X-ray tables, CT scan tables and in places where structural bending stiffness is required.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095083/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________