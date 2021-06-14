Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts Report 2021: Top 500+ Pay-TV Operators will Reach 853 Million Subscribers from the 1.02 Billion Global Total by 2026

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The top 503 pay-TV operators will reach 853 million subscribers from the 1.02 billion global total by 2026. The top 50 operators accounted for 64% of the world's pay-TV subscribers by the end-2020, with this proportion dropping to 62% by 2026.
The top 50 will lose 20 million subscribers over the next five years. However, operators beyond the top 100 will gain subscribers over the same period.
Most industries consolidate as they mature. The pay-TV sector is doing the opposite - fragmenting. Most of the subscriber growth will take place in developing countries where operators are not controlled by larger corporations.
By the end-2020, 13 operators had more than 10 million pay-TV subscribers. China and India will continue to dominate the top pay-TV operator rankings, partly as their subscriber bases climb but also due to the US operators losing subscribers.
Between 2020 and 2026, 307 of the 503 operators (61%) will gain subscribers, with 13 showing no change and 183 losing subscribers (36%).
In 2020, 28 pay-TV operators earned more than $1 billion in revenues, but this will drop to 24 operators by 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Published in May 2021, this 250-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:
- A 68-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 503 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2026. The report covers 726 platforms: 279 satellite TV; 132 digital cable; 116 analog cable; 142 IPTV; and 57 DTT.
Companies Mentioned
- 4TV/MRTV (Forever)
- A1
- Airtel
- AIS
- Akado
- Akash
- Albtelecom
- Algerie Telecom
- Allente
- Alma
- Altibox
- Altice
- Angola Telecom
- Astro
- AT&T U-Verse
- B TV
- Baltcom
- Batelco
- Beeline/Veon
- beIN
- Bell TV
- BesTV
- Bouygues
- Boxer
- BT
- Bulsatcom
- Cable & Wireless
- Cable Onda
- Cablenet
- Cabletica
- Cablevision
- Canal Digitaal
- Canal Plus
- CanalSat
- CANTV
- CDN
- Cgates
- Charter
- China Radio & TV
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- CHT
- Cignal
- Claro
- CMB
- CNS
- CNT
- Cogeco
- Comcast
- Cosmote
- Cox
- CT
- Cyfra Polsat
- Cytavision
- D-Smart
- DDish
- DEN
- Dialog
- Digi TV
- Digita
- Digitalb
- Digiturk
- Direct One
- DirecTV
- Dish Media
- DISH Network
- Dish TV
- DNA
- DStv
- DT/T-Home
- Du
- D'Live
- Easy TV
- eir
- eLife
- Elisa
- Eltrona
- Entel
- ER Telecom
- ETB
- Euskaltel
- Fios TV
- Focussat
- Foxtel
- FPT
- Freenet
- freeSat
- Go
- GOtv
- GTPL
- Hathway
- HD Austria
- HD+
- Home 3
- Home3
- HOT
- HTV-TMS
- Hyundai HCN
- i-cable
- In Digital
- Indovision
- Inea
- Intercable
- Invision
- Invitel
- J:Com
- K+
- KPN/Digitenne
- KT
- KT Olleh
- LG Hellovision
- LG U+
- Liberty
- Linknet
- Liwest
- M:Tel
- Magenta
- Magtisat
- Maroc Telecom
- Max TV
- Max TV/T-HT/Evo
- Megacable
- Melita
- Meo/PT
- MinDig
- Mobily
- Moldtelecom
- Movistar
- MTIS
- MTNL
- MTS
- Neo TV
- Netia
- NOS
- Nova
- Now TV
- Nowo
- NTT
- NTV Plus
- O2
- Oi
- Okevision
- Omantel
- One TV
- Ooredoo
- Orange
- Orange TV
- Orion
- OSN
- Peo
- Primetel
- Proximus
- PTCL
- RCS-RDS/Digi TV
- Riks TV
- Rogers
- Rostelecom
- SBB
- SCTV
- SFR
- Shaw Communications
- Shaw Direct
- Siminn
- SingTel TV
- Siti
- Sky
- Sky Cable/Sky Direct
- Sky One
- Skylife
- Skylink
- SkyNet
- SkyPerfecTV
- Sliknet
- Slovak Telekom
- StarHub
- StarSat
- StarTimes
- Stofa
- Sun
- Sun Direct
- Sunrise
- Supercanal
- Swisscom
- T Broad
- T-2
- T-Home
- T-Mobile
- Taiwan Broadband
- TalkTalk
- Tata Sky
- TDC
- Tele 2
- Tele des P&T
- Telecable
- Telecolumbus
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telefonica/Movistar
- Telefonica/Vivo
- Telekom Austria
- Telekom Romania
- Telekom Srbija
- Telemach
- Telenet
- Telenor
- Telesat/TV Vlaanderen
- Televisa cable
- Telia
- Telkom
- Telly
- Telsur
- Telus
- TEO
- Tigo
- TM
- TNT
- Top TV
- TOT
- Total TV
- TotalPlay
- Toya
- TP/Orange
- Transvision
- Tricolor
- Tricom
- Tring
- Triolan
- Truevisions
- TTNet
- Turkcell
- Turksat
- TV Cable
- TV Cabo
- TWM
- Ukrtelecom
- UNE
- Unitymedia
- Univision
- UPC
- Uzdigital
- Uztelecom
- Vectra
- Viasat
- Videotron
- Viettel
- Virgin
- Viva TV
- Vivacom
- VNPT
- Vodafone
- Volia
- VOO
- VTR
- VTVCab
- Yes
- You See
- Zala
- ZAP TV
- Ziggo
- Zuku
- Zuku cable
- Zuku satellite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rahdfx